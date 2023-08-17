Glider pilot dies in crash during take-off from Bedfordshire airfield as police appeal for witnesses

A glider pilot died in a crash during take-off. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A glider pilot has died in a crash during take-off from an airfield as police appeal for witnesses.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bedfordshire police said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at The London Gliding Club in Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire.

The club said there was a “serious accident” at about 12:30 on Wednesday.

The man’s next of kin have been informed but police have not yet determined what caused the crash.

Police are now appealing for witnesses as they try to establish what happened.

The accident is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) which sent a team of inspectors to the site to gather evidence.

Read more: Girl, 10, cause of death 'still to be established' after body found in Woking house as hunt for trio continues

Read more: New AI cameras catch drivers using phones behind the wheel as almost 300 offenders caught in just three days

The incident occurred at The London Gliding Club in Dunstable Downs. Picture: Alamy

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Serious Collision Investigation Unit is also probing the incident.

A club spokesperson also said the British Gliding Association is launching an investigation, adding: "At the present time there is no indication of the cause of the accident."

The AAIB said last night: “An accident in Dunstable was reported this afternoon and we have deployed a field team to investigate.”