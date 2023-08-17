Girl, 10, cause of death 'still to be established' after body found in Woking house as hunt for trio continues

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The cause of death of a 10-year-old girl who was found in a house in Woking is "still to be established" following a post-mortem examination.

Sara Sharif was alone when found dead at a property in Woking in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A post-mortem examination performed on Tuesday concluded that the cause was "still to be established", detective superintendent Mark Chapman from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team said.

Police are now carrying out a manhunt for three people known to Sara - who they have not named - and who left the UK on August 9.

Mr Chapman said officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with the investigation.

He added they are working with international partners.

Surrey Police officers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking. Picture: Alamy

Tickets to Islamabad, which cost more than £5,000, are said to have been booked on the evening of August 8, just hours before Sara was found by police.

A travel agent in the town said he was contacted by someone known to Sara, wanting tickets for three adults and five children, according to the BBC.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim."

Sara's mother previously paid tribute to her "beautiful" daughter, saying she had been left unable to sleep since her death.

"My life will never be the same again. Sara should be with me right now. She was too young," Olga, who now lives in Yeovil, told The Sun.

"Sara was an amazing child. She had lots of friends at school and she would get on with anyone. Whenever I picked her up I would hear kids shouting 'Bye Sara'."

The Polish-born mother revealed how her girl loved the arts and the pair would spend afternoons knitting jumpers or crocheting.

"There is nothing I can do that can bring her back to life, so I have to only remember the good times with her now. Life is really hard. It's just not fair," she said.