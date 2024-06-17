Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Global's unrivalled election coverage. Picture: Global

By LBC

LBC, the UK’s leading news talk brand, has announced two exclusive back-to-back election phone-ins with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer, where they will be questioned directly by LBC’s callers live on air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Britain’s Next PM, hosted by Nick Ferrari, will give LBC’s audiences unique and unfiltered access to the two main contenders for Prime Minister. Sir Keir Starmer will appear tomorrow, Tuesday, 18th June, followed by Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, 19th June.

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, has confirmed its most extensive General Election coverage plans, which include a partnership between LBC and the UK’s top daily news podcast, The News Agents, on Election Night.

From 10pm on July 4th, LBC’s flagship election night programme, Britain Decides, will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty along with Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall from The News Agents, who will analyse the results as they come in. The seven-hour show will be live on LBC, and Global Player, as well as live on TikTok, and YouTube, and simulcast on LBC News.

It will be followed at 5am on Friday, 5th July, by an extended five-hour special election edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast with reactions and interviews with the biggest names at the heart of politics.

Labour Party leader appearing on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Alamy

LBC’s stellar presenting line-up, including James O’Brien, Iain Dale, Tom Swarbrick, Carol Vorderman, and Rachel Johnson, will provide expert analysis and insight alongside leading politicians, commentators and LBC’s callers, as the night unfolds. They will also be joined by LBC’s political team, including Political Editor Natasha Clark, Scotland Political Editor Gina Davidson, Reporter Henry Riley, and Aggie Chambre in her new role as Political Correspondent.

Global’s chart-topping podcast The News Agents, hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall, will extend its coverage across the polling and results period, including a special episode on polling day and a series of rolling podcasts as the new House of Commons takes shape.

In a media first, Global will bring election results to life across the UK on its outdoor portfolio using its groundbreaking outdoor media technology. The exit poll and results will be dynamically broadcast on 2,000 of its digital billboards, nationwide.

Rishi Sunak appearing on LBC. Picture: Number 10

Policy Debates

In addition to phone-ins with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, LBC will host a series of policy debates as voters make up their minds in the final fortnight of the election campaign. James Cleverly and Yvette Cooper will debate immigration in a show hosted by Iain Dale, and Victoria Atkins and Wes Streeting will square off in a health debate hosted by Shelagh Fogarty.

Global, the UK’s second largest news broadcaster (second only to the BBC) by weekly reach, will deploy its full reporting team across the UK, broadcasting live from over 30 key counts. Reporters and correspondents will provide news for Global’s network of radio stations, including LBC, Heart, Capital, Smooth, and Classic FM, reaching 27.6 million people weekly, including 3.5 million undecided listeners.

Radiocentre’s latest research highlights the importance of commercial radio news during elections, noting that radio is the most trusted medium for news, considered the most impartial and accurate source.

James Rea, Chief Broadcasting & Content Officer at Global, said: “This is Global’s most comprehensive election coverage ever, and we have an exceptional team to deliver it. With LBC and The News Agents, on air, on Global Player and across our national outdoor billboard platform, we will keep our audiences informed with the latest news, results, and opinions from this pivotal election.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Senior Managing Editor, added: “Our powerhouse team of broadcasters, reporters and digital teams will deliver the biggest stories and analysis from this crucial General Election. From Britain Decides to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, we will provide twelve hours of non-stop results coverage on air and through Global’s national outdoor billboard platform. The most important voices on LBC will be our listeners, and we look forward to hearing their reactions.”

Vicky Etchells, Head of News & Factual for Podcasts at Global said: “With two weeks to go to the General Election, The News Agents are ramping up election coverage with seven episodes a week including a special episode every Sunday plus a Q&A every Friday. It's exciting to bring two of the biggest news brands in the UK together in LBC and The News Agents, combined with Global’s unmatched platforms, to cover one of the most fascinating elections in years.”

All programmes will be broadcast from Global’s state-of-the-art studios in London’s Leicester Square, Westminster, and across the country, fully visualised and streamed live on Global Player, TikTok, and YouTube, as well as simulcast on LBC News.

LBC is available across the UK on Global Player - the official LBC app – on smart speakers – “Play LBC” - DAB digital radio and TV, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM. The News Agents is available on Global Player, and all major podcast platforms.