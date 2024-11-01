Global announces its most extensive US election coverage ever

Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, has announced its biggest ever US Election coverage plans.

From Monday 4th to Friday 8th November, 7am to 10am, LBC’s award-winning Nick Ferrari at Breakfast will relocate to Washington, D.C. for the final build up, full results and national and international reaction to the 2024 US Election.

Global’s chart-topping daily podcast, The News Agents, is embarking on its most ambitious election coverage yet, deploying two teams across the US providing immersive, on-the-ground reporting on the US presidential election.

And as Election Day approaches, The News Agents team will assemble in Washington, D.C. to provide comprehensive, in-depth coverage on the race. Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall will produce a series of daily special episodes of The News Agents and The News Agents USA, including an exclusive early-morning podcast as the results roll in on Wednesday 6th November.

And the team will stay in Washington to report on the historic aftermath as America decides between Kamala Harris – whether it’s Kamala Harris becoming the first black female president – or a second term for Donald Trump.

Building on the massive success of Britain Decides in July, LBC’s US Election results programme, America Decides, is back, led by Shelagh Fogarty in London and The News Agents’ Jon Sopel in Washington, D.C. From 10pm on Tuesday 5th November, they will bring listeners the latest results, news and analysis of one of the most hotly anticipated elections in US history.

Throughout the seven-hour programme, they will be backed by Simon Marks, LBC’s US Correspondent, and a team of journalists across the USA, who will be following the Trump and Biden camps and reporting from key swing states, including Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Shelagh and Jon will also be joined by a host of leading figures who have been at the heart of US politics throughout recent administrations. The show will be live on LBC, and Global Player, as well as live on TikTok, and YouTube, and simulcast on LBC News.

From 5am to 10am on Wednesday 6th November, Nick Ferrari will continue the non-stop election coverage with a special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, taking a closer look at what the result means for the US, UK and the rest of the world.

And in the run up to the Election, Matt Frei and Sunday with Lewis Goodall will be coming live from Washington, D.C. on Saturday 2nd November, 10am to 1pm, and Sunday 3rd November, 10am to 12pm respectively.

Global’s Newsroom, the UK’s second largest news broadcaster by weekly reach (second only to the BBC), will provide news for its network of radio stations, including LBC, Heart, Capital, Smooth, and Classic FM, reaching 29.2 million people every week. Global Player will feature fully visualised live streams from LBC’s studio in Washington, D.C.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Senior Managing Editor, said: “At such a pivotal moment for the US, Europe and beyond, our team of brilliant broadcasters and first-class journalists will provide an unmatched blend of piercing insight, sharp analysis and biting opinion. With seven days of live coverage from Washington, D.C. including twelve hours of live election night coverage led by Shelagh Fogarty, Jon Sopel and Nick Ferrari, LBC’s biggest US election coverage to date promises to be unmissable as the world reacts to a truly historic election.”

Vicky Etchells, Global’s Director of Podcasts, said: “The scale of our The News Agents’ coverage is huge for this historic election which has far reaching consequences for us all. Our audiences will be able to find their way through the complexities of the US results with first-class analysis from some of the most experienced journalists in US politics with Emily, Jon and Lewis through our podcasts, social media channels, and video content.”

