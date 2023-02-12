'He must have gone mad': Family of Epsom College killer reveal their shock after 'murder-suicide'

George Pattison is believed to have turned his gun on himself after shooting his wife and daughter last Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The family of Epsom College killer George Pattison have revealed their horror for the first time after he shot himself, his wife and daughter in a murder-suicide.

Headteacher Emma Pattison was found dead alongside her husband George and daughter Lettie, 7, at their home on the site of Epsom College last Sunday.

Pattison's uncle Frederick Cameron said the incident came as a "huge shock" to the family, saying that "it doesn't make any sense.

The Pattinsons were found dead last Sunday. Picture: Alamy

"He didn’t strike me as anyone who would do anything of that nature," Mr Cameron told the Mail.

"He must have been in a state of madness... It doesn’t make any sense to me."

He said he found out about the tragedy through his daughter, who is Pattison's cousin, who told him they had marriage problems.

"From what Suzette said it seems like there were problems [in the marriage]… But that doesn’t mean you shoot people," he added.

George Pattison with his daughter Lettie. Picture: Social media

Mr Cameron, who lives in Jamaica - where Pattison is believed to be originally from - said the couple got married on the island in 2011.

They are believed to have had marriage counselling before Pattison turned on his family, which Ms Pattison revealed to police when she was arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in 2016.

Pattison had been living apart from the family in the weeks before their deaths, reports suggest, as the family had only moved into the new property on the grounds of Epsom College "three weeks before their deaths".

However, it's alleged George Pattison, 39, remained at the family's £1.5million Caterham home pending its sale.

The Pattisons' family was on the Epsom College campus. Picture: Getty

Ms Pattison, 45, made a distressed phone call to her sister Deborah Kirk in the early hours of Sunday morning. The call was urgent enough for Ms Kirk to immediately drive out to check on her sister in Surrey.

After arriving at the school, she discovered the body of her sister, alongside those of her husband George and seven-year-old Lettie.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide investigation and now believe Mr Pattison shot both his wife and his child before turning the gun on himself in what's branded a 'murder-suicide'.