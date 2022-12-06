Michael Gove climbs down on housebuilding plans after 'more than 100 Tory MPs' threaten rebellion

Michael Gove has watered down housebuilding plans. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Housebuilding targets will be watered down after more than 100 Tory MPs were said to be ready to rebel over planning rules.

Communities secretary Michael Gove told MPs the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill will be changed to abolish house building targets.

Instead, targets for new homes will become a "starting point" and councils will be able to say they want to build fewer if they face "genuine constraints" or if a big building programme would "significantly change” an area's character – a move Labour blasted as "weak".

Mr Gove said there is "there is no truly objective way of calculating how many new homes are needed in an area" but that the "plan making process for housing has to start with a number".

Changes to the bill are due to be set out on Tuesday.

"We have an urgent need in this country to build more homes so that everyone - whether they aspire to home ownership or not - can have a high-quality, affordable place to live. But our planning system is not working as it should," Mr Gove said.

"If we are to deliver the new homes this country needs, new development must have the support of local communities.

"That requires people to know it will be beautiful, accompanied by the right infrastructure, approved democratically, that it will enhance the environment and create proper neighbourhoods.

"These principles have always been key to our reforms and we are now going further by strengthening our commitment to build the right homes in the right places and put local people at the heart of decision-making."

It is the latest clash within the Conservative Party, which has made a habit of infighting.

The battle lines have been drawn up between backbenchers like Theresa Villiers and Bob Seely, who have led opponents to the planning reforms, and figures such as the 2019 Tory manifesto co-writer Robert Colville, who said critics were going to "enshrine Nimbyism".

Ms Villiers said: "The compromise we have secured shows that positive change can be achieved through backbench scrutiny of legislation."

Mr Seely said the planning system would become "more conservative than the one we currently have" and added: "The new language we've agreed will work with communities, speaking to the character of areas and celebrating the beauty of good design.

"It understands the need for farmland, will significantly emphasise brownfield over greenfield development and will help deliver homes for young people."

Supporters of planning reforms have pointed to the disadvantage young people have in getting their foot on the housing ladder.

But Mr Seely insisted: "This is going to be much better for younger people.

"In places like the Isle of Wight, or places like the tip of Cornwall or Cumbria, this is really going to help young people because we can say you can dramatically increase your targets for local affordable housing, and that's specifically for younger people.

"So, this is actually a really big win.

"If you're a developer and you want to sit on property for years and years, this is not good news for you. But actually, if you're a council that wants to get on and build and if you're a community that wants to control more of its destiny, this is good news.”

Labour's shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy said the U-turn was "unconscionable in the middle of a housing crisis".

"We offered Labour votes to defeat the rebels, but Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove seem to have chosen party before country. This is so weak. In office but not in power."

Mr Gove has also agreed to charging a higher infrastructure levy on greenfield development and taking action against stop land banking.