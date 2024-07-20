Prisoner who escaped custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs during hospital trip is arrested following manhunt

Graham Gomm. Picture: Met police

By Shannon Cook

Police have arrested a prisoner who escaped custody at HMP Wormwood Scrubs after being taken to hospital.

Graham Gomm, 63, was arrested at around 8.30am in Putney on Saturday, after he escaped Hammersmith Hospital on Thursday after being taken unwell. He had been on remand for burglary offences.

Following a coordinated police operation, he has now been returned to HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

Police were made aware at around 1.18am on 18 July that Gomm had absconded.

Efforts to locate Gomm during his escape involved officers carrying out searches, working closely with partners, conducting CCTV enquiries, and visiting a number of addresses linked to Gomm, the Met said.

There were also concerns for his welfare as he was undergoing medical care before he escaped.

An investigation will consider how Gomm escaped custody.