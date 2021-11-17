Grant Shapps vows to continue crackdown on eco activists after nine jailed

17 November 2021, 12:14

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Grants Shapps has vowed to continue to crack down on Insulate Britain protesters after nine activists were jailed at the High Court.

Following sentencing, which saw all nine jailed for three to six months, the Transport Secretary insisted: "I'll continue to do all I can to protect road-users and prevent dangerous, disruptive behaviour."

He said that "anyone who causes misery to motorists may face prison".

READ MORE: Eco protesters jailed for defying High Court injunction on M25

READ MORE: Two months of chaos: A timeline of Insulate Britain's disruptive protests

Insulate Britain praised the campaigners, saying they "chose not to stand by and be complicit in genocide".

The group added: "We are being failed and betrayed by our government."

A statement from the nine activists, read outside the Royal Courts of Justice, said: "Over the last nine weeks, 174 ordinary people have held the Government to account, asking that they deliver on their most basic of duties, to protect the British people, the economy and all we hold dear in our society.

"Your government has now chosen to act. It has chosen to imprison us for this demand.

"By imprisoning us, the Government shows its cowardice. They would rather lock up pensioners than insulate their homes.

"They would rather lock up teachers than create thousands of proper jobs. They would rather lock up young people than take practical steps to reduce emissions.

"They will lock us up and leave thousands to die of cold this winter. We knew we would face prison when we took this action, but we could not stand by while the Government betrays the general public."

Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKechnie, 20, were sentenced to three months in prison while Dr Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch-Machnik, 28, Oliver Rock, 41, Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, all received four-month sentences.

Addressing the media afterwards, an activist said Smart intended to go on hunger strike after being jailed for four months.

Ben Taylor, 37, was given a longer sentence of six months.

Dame Victoria Sharp, sentencing, described submissions made by him to the court on Tuesday as "inflammatory" and a "call to arms".

She said she was giving him the longer sentence "to deter (him) from committing further breaches".

Taylor had told the court if he was not in prison he intended to "go and block the motorway at the earliest opportunity and will continue to do so until the Government makes a meaningful statement and acts on it".

The campaigners were jailed after admitting breaching an injunction designed to prevent the group's road blockades.

Dame Victoria, sitting with Mr Justice Chamberlain, said there was no alternative to custodial sentences given the group's actions were so serious and they had made it clear they intended to further flout court orders.

She said: "The defendants, or some of them, seem to want to be martyrs for their cause and the media campaign surrounding this hearing appears designed to suggest this.

"We, however, have to act dispassionately and proportionately."

The group and its supporters chanted "we are unstoppable, another world is possible" as they were led to the cells through the dock by security officers.

Raj Chada, solicitor at Hodge Jones and Allen law firm who supported the protesters, said: "With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.

"Rather than leaving courts to imprison those that raise the alarm, it should be the Government that acts to protect us against the climate crisis."

Insulate Britain began a wave of protests in September, demanding the Government makes plans to insulate Britain's homes.

They blocked roads including areas of the M25, Liverpool Street in central London and roads around the Port of Dover.

The controversial protests saw activists glue themselves to the road before they were removed by police.

The Queen had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter - the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday

Lindsay Hoyle lost his cool with Boris Johnson during PMQs

Speaker scolds Boris Johnson for breaking rules during fiery PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer branded the PM a "coward" during PMQs.

Starmer brands Johnson a 'coward' for not apologising for Paterson sleaze scandal

Boris Johnson at PMQs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled at PMQs amid row on second jobs and Tory sleaze

Insulate Britain have blocked major roads across the country for two months

Two months of chaos: A timeline of Insulate Britain's disruptive protests

Nine protesters from Insulate Britain have been jailed.

Insulate prison: Eco mob behind bars for M25 travel chaos

The explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Liverpool bomber had been buying parts for device for last 7 months, police say

Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis

Amazon customers were emailed this week

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK

A caller discussed their experiences of racism after Azeem Rafiq shared his story

Azeem Rafiq: Caller tells LBC he was afraid to get on a train after racist attack

Sadiq Khan has called on the Government for more support for TfL as the current funding deadline of December 11 nears

Multi-million bonuses for TfL bosses after operator receives several Govt bailouts

The rising costs of energy and petrol have led the increase in inflation

Inflation hits highest level in a decade amid soaring energy costs

Priti Patel said Emad Al Swealmeen was able to exploit Britain's asylum system

Liverpool bomber 'exploited' asylum loophole to stay in UK - Home Sec

MPs will vote on new rules to curb their outside business interests

Tory sleaze scandal: MPs will vote today on new rules to ban paid consultancy work

A couple who took in the suspect in the Liverpool bomb attack believed he was an "absolutely genuine" Christian.

Liverpool bomb: Couple who lived with suspect believed he 'wouldn’t harm a fly'

Staff will take part in a three day strike at the beginning of December

Staff at 58 universities set to strike in December over pay and pension dispute

The tweet depicted Jeremy Corbyn holding a wreath

'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet
Christmas delivery slots are now becoming available across the leading supermarkets including Sainsburys and Tesco

Christmas delivery slots for Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda: What you need to know about booking
Azeem Rafiq gave evidence at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Cricketer Rafiq claims 'institutional racism' at club as he details 'inhuman' bullying
The coronavirus booster vaccine is now being offered to younger age groups following initial rollout

When can I get my Covid-19 booster vaccine?

When can I get my Covid-19 booster vaccine?

John Murray (left) has been seeking justice for his friend for 37 years

High Court finds Gaddafi aide jointly liable for death of PC Yvonne Fletcher in 1984
James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic
Insulate Britain at the High Court.

'Put me in prison or I'll block the motorway again' boasts defiant eco protester
Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape
Lord Wolfson of Tredegar defended the decision to house trans women in female prisons.

'The world hasn't gone mad': Justice minister defends trans women in female prisons
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Police appeal for witnesses after attempted murder of woman in east London

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

