Eco protesters jailed for defying High Court injunction on M25

Nine protesters from Insulate Britain have been jailed. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Nine protesters from Insulate Britain have been given prison sentences at the High Court for breaching an injunction designed to stop them protesting on the M25.

Six of the protesters were jailed for four months, two for three months and one protester - Ben Taylor - was given six months for his statement to the judge yesterday.

Mr Taylor told the High Court on Tuesday if he is "not put in prison" for breaching an injunction banning disruptive protests on the nation's roads, he will "go and block the motorway at the earliest opportunity and will continue to do so until the Government makes a meaningful statement and acts on it".

Dr Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch, 28, Oliver Roc, 41 and Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, were all given four-month sentences.

Ana Heyatawin, 58 and Louis McKenchnie, 20, were jailed for three months.

All nine Insulate Britain protesters admitted breaching the injunction for their part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 on October 8, during the High Court hearing.

Myriam Stacey QC, representing the Government agency, said the injunction banning protest activity on the M25 motorway was granted by a High Court judge on September 21.

She told the court it was accepted by National Highways that the protests fell into the category of "civil disobedience".

As the nine Insulate Britain protesters were taken down to the cells, their family and friends shouted "love you" and waved them off.

The group chanted "We are unstoppable. Another world is possible!" until stopped by the Judge.

In sentencing the Judge said: “Significant harm has been done. None of you have demonstrated significant contrition.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Insulate Britain said they had been "failed and betrayed by our government".

A spokesman said: "The 9 #InsulateBritain supporters were convicted of contempt of court for breaking the National Highways’ M25 injunction. Ana Heytawin and Louise McKecknie received sentences of three months, Ben Taylor, who had announced his intention to continue, received a sentence of six months.

"The nine chose not to standby and be complicit in genocide.

"We remain resolute and determined."

The other defendants were sentenced to four months with the proviso that they would serve at least half of that sentence.



We are being failed and betrayed by our government.



The 9 chose not tostandby and be complicit in genocide.



We remain resolute and determined. — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) November 17, 2021

