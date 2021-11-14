Tougher punishments to be imposed on Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics

14 November 2021, 00:00 | Updated: 14 November 2021, 00:03

Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks.
Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Tougher punishments that could see Insulate Britain demonstrators jailed for causing major disruption on the country's roads are to be unveiled to Parliament.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The changes will be tabled on Monday in the House of Lords, with protesters facing six months behind bars and slapped with an unlimited fine.

Police will also be given greater powers to tackle offenders who they suspect could be about to block or glue themselves to roads, trains, planes and other vital infrastructure, in amendments to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

It comes as Insulate Britain protesters - dubbed "irresponsible crusties" by Boris Johnson - continue to cause misery for motorists as they relentlessly block major roads during rush-hour.

The group recently took their protests nationwide, disrupting drivers in Manchester and Birmingham, as well as parts of London.

Roads targeted by the group include the M25 around London, the M56 in Manchester and the A4400 in Birmingham, among others.

Read more: Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed

Read more: Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos

Policing the protests has already come at a huge cost - with the Met Police wasting nearly £2m in the first four weeks of the group's activity, and total arrests reaching nearly 850 to date.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel said it was "right" that those who "choose to pursue a path of anti-social, dangerous disruption" faced the prospect of a prison sentence as punishment.

The clampdown on the "guerrilla" tactics of the likes of Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain were first put forward in September and cited again in the Home Secretary's speech to the Conservative Party conference last month.

The Home Office said the current law, which sets the penalty at a maximum fine of £1,000, was no longer an adequate deterrent for organisations "determined to cause widespread disruption and break the law".

Read more: 'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks

Ms Patel said "nobody should have unchecked rights to endanger the public and themselves:.

"There are numerous legitimate ways in which activists can peacefully campaign for meaningful change, and it is right that those who instead choose to pursue a path of anti-social, dangerous disruption should face the prospect of jail," she said.

"It is totally unacceptable that police should be spending their days ungluing faces from dangerous roads. They should be in our communities protecting the vulnerable people who need them most.

"That's why our Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is so necessary. The public expect everyone in Parliament to stand up for the hard-working, law-abiding majority, stand up for the police and back the Bill."

Other measures due to be unveiled on Monday will include allowing the police to stop and search people where there is a reasonable suspicion they are carrying items intended to cause disturbance by "locking-on" using glue or other means.

Future amendments will also include bringing in "serious disruption prevention orders", which will give the courts the power to prevent an individual with a history of using disruptive measures from attending certain protests in future.

Orders could apply to someone convicted of protest-related criminal offences such as blocking a motorway, or where there is evidence that they have contributed to similar such protests, the Home Office said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

COP26 has agreed a new climate deal.

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks

Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal.

Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal

Police dragged protesters out of the road.

Police drag XR protesters out of the road as they hijack Lord Mayor's Show

Exclusive
Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Richard Ratcliffe went 21 days on hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 21 days

A man was killed in the stabbing

'This is England': Man killed and pensioner seriously injured after Brentford stabbings

The tense stand off has proved fatal for migrants

Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine

Douglas Ross has come under fire for outside earnings

'Sleaze' accusations grow as Scottish Tory leader fails to declare £28k from extra jobs

Boris Johnson has faith in an "ambitious outcome".

COP26: Climate crisis talks enter overtime with 'ambitious outcome in sight'

Bailey was sentenced to life for the violent attack

Pictured: Grinning teen who murdered vulnerable man in nighttime horror attack

Nicola Sturgeon's government has put sanitary products in men's toilets

Scottish Government puts sanitary products in men's toilets for transgender staff

Steve Bannon was found in contempt of Congress.

Former Trump aide indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress

Britney declared Friday "the best day ever".

'Best day ever': Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years

Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Jailed: Scott Sutherland.

Paramedic who stole defibrillators from ambulance service and sold them on eBay is jailed

Building regulations for high-rise buildings have been under close scrutiny since the Grenfell disaster

Cladding crisis: Buildings may be constructed to deliberately avoid need for fire regulations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gina Davidson asks if ministers will become the Avengers as Cop26 enters its own end game

Cop26 analysis: Talks enter the end game - will ministers become the Avengers?
The Met Police has said it won't be probing Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Met Police: 'Insufficient grounds' to probe Tory 'cash for honours' allegations
New texts show Meghan's concern for Prince Harry

Fresh Meghan texts show her view Harry faced 'constant berating' from royals
Durham university held a zoom workshop, to provide students with advice on how to stay safe during sex work

'Horrific': Durham Uni criticised for offering students safe sex work course
Lorna Slater has said people should carry around their own 'fork and knife and spoon' to cut waste.

Carry knife and fork in your backpack for the climate, Scottish minister urges
A police officer intervened after the bus driver refused to let the girl board.

Driver refused to let desperate girl, 16, on last bus home due to health and safety
jj

Covid 'storm clouds' are gathering over Europe so get your vaccine booster, PM urges
British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland's border as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens
The family of Jack Lis has spoken out

Family of 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog says life will 'never be the same'
David Henderson organised the flight that killed Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala

Businessman who organised flight that killed Emiliano Sala jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police