Breaking News

Extinction Rebellion activists break into UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos

28 October 2021, 08:54 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 09:43

Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery
Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

By Sophie Barnett

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion are blocking the entrance to an oil refinery in Hampshire and have scaled two silos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion have put a small pink boat in front of the gates of Exxon Mobil's site in Fawley, near Southampton.

The activists, which include two British Olympians - Laura Baldwin and Etienne Stott - have also scaled two 50-foot oil silos unfurling a banner with the statement: "Climate Emergency" and "No Future in Fossil Fuels".

ExxonMobil is a subsidiary of oil giant Esso and its Fawley site in Hampshire is the largest in the UK, supplying 20 per cent of UK fossil fuels, according to XR.

Extinction Rebellion protestors gained entry to the refinery early this morning, cutting its electrified perimeter fences and locking on to structures across the site.

Read more: Eco activist dressed as Boris burns boat outside COP26 venue in fossil fuel protest

Read more: Watch the banned John Lewis advert featuring dancing boy in dress

The campaigners also condemn ExxonMobil’s massive expansion of its diesel production facilities at Fawley.

It comes just three days before the Cop26 climate summit, with protestors demanding the Government stops all fossil fuel investments.

Today police announced today they have charged four Animal Rebellion activists with aggravated trespass after they scaled the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs building in London on Tuesday.

The group, which is an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, began protesting at the government office in Westminster, unveiling a banner that read "COP26: Invest in a Plant-Based Future".

Orla Coghlan, 26, Jamie Ozden, 25, of Tottenham, north London, were bailed and are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on November 15, alongside Liam Bright, 28, of Sherborne, Dorset, and Annabel Berwick, 19, of Cambridge.

Read more: 'Stay tuned': Animal rights activists scale Govt building to demand 'defund meat'

Read more: Moment eco activists are sprayed with ink as they block roads again

Read more: Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'

The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle

The company have now pulled the advert

Watch the banned John Lewis advert featuring dancing boy in dress

A British fishing trawler has been detained in France.

France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row

The Chancellor announced his Budget yesterday

Chancellor faces questions on Budget after insisting 'our plan is working'

Five men were arrested in Norwich.

Five arrested after four men found with stab wounds in Norwich

Meat and flights could be limited to tackle climate change

'Eat less meat and fly less': Stark climate warning from Vallance ahead of COP26

France warned it will block British vessels from some ports if the post-Brexit dispute was not resolved.

No10 vows to retaliate against France as Brexit fishing row heightens over sanctions

Northumbrian Water has admitted illegally dumping raw sewage in a stream in 2017.

Northumbrian Water admits illegally dumping raw sewage into stream

The campaign is against rising cases of spiking in nightclubs and bars - both in drinks and by injection.

Girls' Night In: Thousands boycott nightclubs in protest as spiking cases rise

Glasgow is hosting the COP26 climate change summit.

Analysis: a fortnight where the planet's fate will be decided

An investigation is still ongoing following the incident.

Alec Baldwin faces further questioning as police confirm bullet recovered from shooting

Scottish Ambulance Service has sent 10 crews to the scene of the crash.

Major emergency response after woman and three children struck by car in South Lanarkshire

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Prince Andrew's lawyer has asked the US judge to keep a legal agreement from 2009, sealed.

Prince Andrew's lawyer asks US Judge to keep 2009 legal agreement sealed

Glasgow is facing a public health crisis ahead of COP26

Glasgow facing 'public health crisis' with bin workers due to strike during COP26

Latest News

See more Latest News

COP26 is advertising itself as a carbon neutral conference

How will COP26 be carbon neutral?

The stunt took place four days before COP26

Eco activist dressed as Boris burns boat outside COP26 venue in fossil fuel protest
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain in the north west of England.

Met Office warns of deadly flood risk as 'unbelievable' rain lashes parts of UK
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape following an alleged incident on Sunday evening.

Serving Met Police officer, 28, charged with rape

Josh Cavallo has come out as gay

Professional male footballer Josh Cavallo comes out as gay in world first
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to self-isolate

Sir Keir Starmer misses PMQs after testing positive for Covid
MP Sir David Amess died of “multiple stab wounds”

Sir David Amess died of 'multiple stab wounds' inquest hears

Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to announce a reduction in the taper rate for Universal Credit

Millions set for effective pay rise with Sunak's changes to Universal Credit
Rishi Sunak will announce the budget at 12:30pm today

Budget 2021: What were the key announcements?

Children as young as five in the US could be set to receive a Covid vaccine

US set to vaccinate five-year-olds as panel backs Pfizer jab for children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director
Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police