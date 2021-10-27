Eco activist dressed as Boris burns boat outside COP26 venue in fossil fuel protest

The stunt took place four days before COP26. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A climate campaigner dressed up as Boris Johnson has set fire to a prop boat outside the COP26 venue in protest against the use of fossil fuels.

Wearing a false head designed to look like the Prime Minster, the protester set light to the sail of a small boat which had the words "Your Children's Future" written on it.

The stunt was organised by Ocean Rebellion, an offshoot of climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion.

The campaigners also included an "Oilhead" character with a petrol can mask.

During the protest, they burned stacks of fake money on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, opposite the site of the upcoming COP26 conference.

They said the scene "represents the UK Government's total lack of purpose in combating catastrophic climate change, ocean acidification and biodiversity loss that will devastate all our futures and leave a dead ocean for future generations".

Protestors said the scene represented "the UK government's total lack of purpose in combating catastrophic climate change". Picture: Alamy

The protest took place near the COP26 venue in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

Floss Stallard, a member of Ocean Rebellion, called for the Cambo oil field, situated west of Shetland, to be scrapped.

"The Cambo oil field is a continuation of bowing to fossil fuel industry pressure," she said.

"We need to wean humanity off oil, not dig more wells."

Ocean Rebellion was launched in August 2020, created by a small group active in Extinction Rebellion.