The Queen will not attend COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after advice to rest

The Queen will not attend COP26, Buckingham Palace confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Buckingham Palace says.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

"Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, November 1.

"Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message."

Her Majesty was given advice to rest but carried out virtual engagements today. Picture: The Royal Family

The news from the Palace comes just hours after the Queen, 95, carried out her first official engagement since being ordered to rest by doctors.

She carried out virtual audiences at Windsor Castle, days after spending the night in hospital.

It was the first time she has been seen on an engagement since a global investment summit on October 19.

Recently, she had to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland and was told to rest.

The Queen maintained her typically busy schedule in October up until she was told to rest by doctors and cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland around a week ago.

Since the start of October she has carried out numerous engagements.

On October 6 she held two virtual audiences at Windsor with the Greek ambassador and the ambassador for Belize. She also met Canadian troops from 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, and later had a telephone audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The following day, with the Earl of Wessex, she launched the Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

On October 12 the Queen, accompanied by the Princess Royal, attended a Westminster Abbey service of thanksgiving to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion. She used a walking stick at the abbey, the first time she has done so at a major event.

The next day she had a face-to-face audience with pianist Dame Imogen Cooper to present her with the Queen's Medal for Music. She also held three other audiences that day.

On October 14 the Queen delivered a speech at the sixth session of the Welsh Senedd. Then on the 16th, she enjoyed a day at the races at Ascot, and presented the trophy after the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes during the Qipco British Champion Day.

On the 18th she held a virtual audience with the new Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro.

On the 19th she had three engagements, two virtual audiences with the Japanese ambassador and the EU ambassador, and then hosts an evening reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

She was placed under strict orders to rest on the 20th and "reluctantly" cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on October 21 that the Queen spent the previous night in hospital for "preliminary investigations". She returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime and was said to be in "good spirits", back at her desk, undertaking light duties.

Two days ago she missed a church service at Windsor.

Today, she carried out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, her first official engagements since she was ordered to rest by doctors, Buckingham Palace announced in the evening that the Queen has "reluctantly decided" not to attend a Cop26 reception in Glasgow on November 1.

She will deliver an address via recorded video message instead.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen held two audiences this afternoon.

The Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen today conducted two virtual audiences via videolink from Windsor Castle.

"His Excellency Mr Gunn Kim was received in audience by The Queen today via videolink and presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as Ambassador from the Republic of Korea to the Court of St James's.

"Mrs Hee Jung Lee was also received by Her Majesty.

"His Excellency Mr Markus Leitner was received in audience by The Queen and presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as Ambassador from the Swiss Confederation to the Court of St James's.

"Mrs Leitner was also received by Her Majesty."

The Queen was photographed at Windsor Castle in an image released on the royal family's social media accounts today.

The monarch was shown side on, smiling as she sat in a chair with her hands in her lap, in front of her large computer screen.

On the table were the Queen's folded glasses and several pages of typed briefing notes for the audiences.