Two months of chaos: A timeline of Insulate Britain's disruptive protests

By Daisy Stephens

Insulate Britain have caused travel chaos across the country over the past two months. Here's a timeline of their demonstrations.

Monday 13 September

The group's first protest took place on Monday 13 September. They blocked multiple junctions of the M25. A total of 78 arrests were made, and it took police from five different forces two hours to clear the protesters.

Later that day they vowed to cause further disruption until the Government agreed to their demands.

Wednesday 15 September

The second protest was also on the M25. Protesters blocked the M25 carriageway and a number of roundabouts. A total of 71 people were arrested, but police were criticised after being filmed offering to help protesters.

They told police they would return to the roads as soon as possible when they were released.

Furious drivers told LBC they would lose their jobs because they would be made late, and a four-car collision happened only a mile from the protest site.

Friday 17 September

A total of 79 protesters attempted to block the M25 for the third time in a week. They targeted roundabouts and junctions.

Police were waiting for them but did not manage to intercept all of them, although they did shut down the protest much quicker than previous days. Protesters also poured paint onto the road, causing further disruption.

Responding to Home Secretary Priti Patel, who called the protests "unacceptable", the group said: "What is unacceptable, is the deaths of eight and a half thousand people from fuel poverty. Also unacceptable, is the fact that Boris will not get on with the job of retrofitting UK’s leaky homes."

There were many arrests at their third protest, but many were released the following day.

Sunday 19 September

The group wrote to the Highways Agency saying their protests would continue from tomorrow at 7am, and asked them to reduce the speed limit on the M25 to keep protesters safe.

Monday 20 September

In the group's fourth protest, M25 slip roads and the carriageway were blocked in several locations. Paint was also poured onto the road, and 41 people were arrested. The group penned an open letter to Priti Patel asking her to agree to their demands.

Tuesday 21 September

Both carriageways were blocked at J10 of the M25 and more paint was poured onto the road. 38 people were arrested.

Wednesday 22 September

Around 60 protesters spoke about their cause in front of the Home Office and burnt their police release papers.

Friday 24 September

In their sixth protest, the group blocked the A20 at the Port of Dover. More than 40 protesters took part.

Monday 27 September

The group returned to the M25 for the sixth time - their seventh protest overall.

This was the first protest that openly defied an injunction. 52 protesters attended, and the group later wrote a letter to Priti Patel saying they were "more fearful of the loss of our country than we are of you".

Wednesday 29 September

The group blocked the M25 at J3 twice in one day. It was another breach of the injunction.

A spokesperson said: "We are going nowhere."

Thursday 30 September

Insulate Britain blocked the M25 for the third time that week, this time targeting J30. The group said they were "raising the tempo this week" because of the lack of "meaningful response" from the Government.

Friday 1 October

This time the group branched out, blocking the M1 and the M4. There were around 30 protesters. In a press release the group said it was the tenth time they had blocked major roads - but in reality it was more than that.

Monday 4 October

The group targeted other major routes around London, with 54 protesters blocking the Blackwall Tunnel - north and south - Hanger Lane and Wandsworth Bridge.

Friday 8 October

Approximately 40 protesters blocked the M25 at J25 and the A501, breaching the injunction again. They accuse Grant Shapps of "missing the point".

Wednesday 13 October

Around 40 people blocked the M25 near J31 and the A1090 near Dartford Crossing. Their press release from that day was titled "the Government should be in prison, not Insulate Britain".

Thursday 14 October

The group pen an open letter to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying they will suspend their campaign until October 25, vowing to return then if no meaningful promise of action is made by the Government.

Monday 25 October

Their campaign restarted on Monday 25 October, with the group saying they were "gutted" that they had to return after the Government did not promise to meet their demands.

A total of 61 protesters blocked three locations across the City of London - Upper Thames Street, Bishopsgate and Limehouse Causeway.

Wednesday 27 October

The group defied a super injunction to block the A40 in west London and a roundabout in Dartford.

They said there had been 690 arrests so far.

At this protest, a member of the public sprayed protesters with ink whilst another played the bagpipes at them.

Later that day, seven protesters tried to get onto the M25, but they were intercepted by Kent Police.

Friday 29 October

Protesters tried a different tactic, with 14 campaigners walking down the white lanes on the M25, forcing traffic to slow down but not stop.

Tuesday 2 November

The group branched out further, blocking major roads in Birmingham and Manchester as well as London.

They blocked the M25 J23 in London, M56 J6 in Manchester and the A4400 in Birmingham.

London and Manchester were both covered by the superinjunction.

Wednesday 3 November

Nine protesters were summoned to appear at the High Court on 16 November. The group said a further 23 are expected to be summoned in the coming days.

Thursday 4 November

A total of 62 protesters blocked roads near Parliament Square. Members of the public are getting increasingly annoyed, with one protester having their hand - which was glued to the road - stamped on.

Tuesday 16 November

Nine protesters appeared at the High Court. They told LBC they are "terrified" and are expecting jail time.

Wednesday 17 November

The nine are sentenced to jail. Six were jailed for four months, two for three, and one for six.

