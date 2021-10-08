Eco-mob's M25 protests opposed by almost three quarters of Brits, YouGov poll finds

Insulate Britain protesters block J25 of the M25 this morning. Picture: LBC

By Elizabeth Haigh

Nearly three quarters of the UK oppose the protests of eco-mob Insulate Britain, a YouGov poll has revealed.

YouGov compared support for the group from 15-16 September and 5-6 October.

While 25% of Britons supported the group three weeks ago, just 18% of Brits now support the group's protests.

The proportion of the public who oppose the group has risen from 59% to 72% in the same period. This includes over half, or 51%, who strongly oppose the demonstrations.

The poll found that even amongst people who believe the environment is one of the most significant issues facing the UK, almost three fifths oppose the protesters’ actions.

Meanwhile, three weeks ago 64% of the public believed the group was harming their cause, and this has since risen to 73%.

The more Insulate Britain protest, the more the public oppose them.



72% oppose their actions as of now, up from 59% when the protests first began in mid-Septemberhttps://t.co/YZwayFIZ3M pic.twitter.com/ItE99RjiUz — YouGov (@YouGov) October 8, 2021

The poll emerged after the group caused further rush-hour traffic chaos on Friday morning by blocking roads at J25 of the M25 and Old Street roundabout.

Around 35 protesters took part in the two demonstrations, which marked the twelfth time the group had disrupted motorways and A-roads.

The protest on the M25 this morning was in defiance of a court injunction against the protesters.

Read more: Eco mob target Old Street and M25 in latest disruptive rush hour protest

Police were swift to arrive on the scene, but were unable to prevent protesters from blocking the busy junction. Two protesters glued themselves to the road and had to be removed by specialist ungluing teams.

A mother in a car with her child shouted at the protesters, calling them a "disgrace" for making her daughter late to school and interfering with children's education.

The group also received widespread criticism earlier this week as LBC witnessed Insulate Britain blocking a woman from visiting her mother who was being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Read more: Furious mum blasts ‘selfish’ eco-mob for making daughter late to school

The woman, who was visibly distraught, said: "I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn't OK ... How can you be so selfish?"

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC today that over 100 protesters have been served by police since their action began.

Mr Shapps said: "It is absolutely wrong for people to do this. It's dangerous, it's really outrageous and ironically it probably adds to pollution as cars idle waiting."

He added: "The existing laws need toughening up to get these glued fools off the road."

He told LBC that protesters could face unlimited fines or six months in jail.