Breaking News

Eco protesters pledge return to road chaos despite risk of jail and fines

Insulate Britain has said they will return to the roads. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Eco protesters have pledged to restart road-blocking demonstrations, despite the risk of being jailed or fined.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Insulate Britain warned that the pause to its "campaign of civil resistance" runs out on October 25, with a spokesman saying "there are things happening" that will target Monday morning's rush-hour traffic.

However, he would not give details of what further action would be taken.

The group has caused misery for motorists in the past five weeks, having taken over the M25 motorway and other major roads on several occasions.

Angry drivers often confronted the protesters and attempted to drag them away during their road sit-ins, which came to a halt earlier this month.

The Metropolitan Police said it has an appropriate policing plan in place and would respond accordingly to any new protests.

Read more: Lorry driver loses job after eco-mob infuriate motorists and grind traffic to a halt

Read more: Traffic-blocking eco-mob are 'putting people off' climate issues, Sadiq tells LBC

Injunctions have been imposed on the protesters in an effort to stop the disruption and activists who have broken the legal order are now a facing court summons along with and possible imprisonment or an unlimited fine, National Highways said.

However, the Insulate Britain spokesman remained undeterred from the cause.

"I don't know why they have decided to use court injunctions," he said.

"Injunctions change nothing.

"We will be back to continue until the Government give us a meaningful statement that we can trust and then we will be off the roads immediately, other than that the injunctions or the threats of prison don't do anything."

Read more: 'Glued fools': Transport Secretary hits out at 'dangerous' Insulate Britain protests

The organisation's aim is for the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

It blocked roads on 14 days over the five weeks to October 14, with activists often gluing their hands to the carriageway to increase the length of time it takes for police to remove them.

Hundreds of arrests were made, with some people detained several times.

Watch: Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school

On the prospect of losing public supportdue to their actions, the campaign spokesman said: "It is becoming a binary decision whether people are resisting the facilitation of the destruction of their country, their families, their communities and everything they hold dear or whether they are going to go into resistance against it.

"What we are saying now is that the public need to join us on the roads because the Government are basically committing treason."

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "Insulate Britain's actions are dangerous and disruptive, and we urge them to call off their reckless campaign for good.

"National Highways is now taking the first group of activists from Insulate Britain to court, for breaching injunctions by blocking the M25.