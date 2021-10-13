Lorry driver loses job after eco-mob infuriate motorists and grind traffic to a halt

13 October 2021, 11:44 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 12:31

By Sophie Barnett

A lorry driver has told LBC he lost his job interview because of Insulate Britain's blockade at Dartford Crossing, which saw furious drivers clash with activists sitting in the road.

"I've lost my job interview because of these lot here," the lorry driver told LBC's Rachael Venables at the junction north of the Thames, near an overpass for the Queen Elizabeth II bridge.

The father-of-two was heading to a job interview to become a skip driver when he was held up in the demonstration on Wednesday morning.

"I'm a HGV driver and there's a shortage of HGV drivers. None of them [the protesters] work, they have all retired.

"I had an interview this morning, but I've been told I've lost it because I'm too late."

Asked by LBC whether he has lost the job, the driver replied: "Yeah. I'm an hour late because of this lot."

Queues of lorries quickly formed at the protest, and one lorry driver was seen taking his HGV right up to the activists who sat in front of it as things turned violent.

Read more: Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers

The area near the Purfleet Freight Terminal is home to a number of business sites - and a route for freight vehicles.

A number of HGV drivers - which there is currently a national shortage of - were caught up in the road block. Some were supposed to be delivering fuel.

Tanker driver Martin told LBC that if the protesters block the road for much longer there will be disruptions to fuel deliveries.

"The night shift drivers may not be able to deliver fuel to garages," he said.

"Talking about lorry driver shortages, fuel shortages, today makes it worse. This is a hotspot.

"We also deliver to commercials, such as bus garages, train depots as well, so they are all essential for transport. So with that interruption here I don't think the next customer will get their fuel delivered today."

Read more: ‘Irresponsible crusties’: Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

Phil, another HGV driver, added: "The point here with us lorry drivers is this is a bottle neck, so what they are trying to do is block that to cause maximum disruption.

"You've got us normal haulage guys, we are working on a fuel reloading station there, but there's a tanker depot behind that.

"They are aiming to stop the tankers especially getting through to the petrol stations so that the public won't have any fuel in the petrol stations.

"Obviously it's a major impact, that's what they are aiming for. For us, it is aimed at us particularly because we are the drivers. We are busy as anything and they are aiming to stop us from moving - and that's what they want."

The disruption at Dartford Crossing not only infuriated lorry drivers, but also enraged people on the school run.

One mum was filmed jumping out of her vehicle and remonstrating at the activists, demanding they move so she could take her 11-year-old son to school.

Meanwhile, a separate Insulate Britain group blocked the junction 31 of the M25 at Thurrock, in breach of an injunction order.

Read more: Police make 38 arrests as eco protestors clash with motorists across London

About 40 activists were at the two sites.

Essex Police confirmed it made 16 arrests on the M25 in the group's latest protest.

Insulate Britain, who were branded "irresponsible crusties" by Boris Johnson on LBC, call for all of the country's social housing to be insulated by 2025 for environmental and fuel poverty reasons.

They have threatened to continue disrupting people's lives on the roads unless its demands are met.

That is despite a court injunction banning its activists from taking to the M25 and the Port of Dover after they launched demonstrations there.

Dr Diana Warner, who the group described as an Insulate Britain supporter, said: "Many people are going out of their way to thank us.

"Some come out of their cars to thank us, some are police officers involved with our arrests. To them, we bring hope - we haven't yet given up. We are still pushing for life saving changes.

"It is a big step to move from thanking us to taking action. But if you make some move to help us, however small, you will be helping us to achieve change."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chris Eubank had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen in London attack.

Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief

An enraged mother took Insulate Britain to task when they blocked her school run

'Move - my son needs to go to school': Enraged mother clashes with eco protesters

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks

Dominic Cummings made fresh claims about the PM and Brexit in a series of tweets

Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it

Cyclists have been targeted in the Richmond Park area

Machete-wielding gang targeting terrified cyclists in London's Richmond Park

Furious motorists clashed with an eco mob on Wednesday

Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers

Oliver Dowden was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the processing of visas for foreign lorry drivers.

'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed

The Met officer would have been sacked had he not resigned

'Sickening': Met detective started sexual relationship with woman he was investigating

England faces devastating floods like those in Germany during the summer, the Environment Agency has warned

'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn

uropean Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today

Brexit: EU prepared to drop most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain

Those who lost loved ones to Covid have hit out at the cross-party report for suggesting the Government was "redeemed" by the vaccine rollout

Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths

The officer worked for the Metropolitan Police

Former Met Police officer began relationship with woman he was investigating

James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, confused Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid at a reception in Parliament.

Tory MP who allegedly said Asian ministers 'look the same' loses charity role

London Fire Brigade said they had taken 18 calls about the blaze

Woman and child taken to hospital after tower block fire in London

Ships are being diverted away from Felixstowe because of a build-up of cargo as a result of the HGV driver shortage which has seen the army driving fuel lorries

Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog

Transport for London have redesigned the tube map to commemorate Black History Month

TfL unveils reimagined Tube map to honour Black History Month

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queues have continued across London and the South-East.

Petrol crisis: Situation still 'serious' in London as uncertainty over deliveries continue
Lord Frost said the Northern Ireland Protocol is 'the biggest source of mistrust' between the UK and EU

Lord Frost accuses EU of 'using' NI to 'reverse' Brexit in bitter attack
Brits have been stocking up on their Christmas puddings.

Worried Brits stock up on Christmas puddings amid festive shortage fears
Boris Johnson speaks at a Downing Street coronavirus press conference

Covid failure: The key points as damning report claims thousands of deaths were avoidable
The Rashford memorial was defaced in the wake of England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Marcus Rashford memorial: CCTV released as detectives hunt vandal
The Chancellor heralded the economic figures

Job vacancies hit record high in UK amid Brexit and Covid staff shortages
The train crashed through buffers at Enfield station

Enfield Town: Two injured after train crashes through buffers at London station
Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet was born in June

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet 'to be christened in US rather than UK'
Police want two men to come forward

Cops hunting killer offer £20k reward for details on 'violent' homophobic park murder
Boris Johnson is set to back a bailout of firms worth hundreds of millions of pounds

Gas price crisis: PM 'to spend hundreds of millions saving thousands of jobs' in bailout

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report
Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police