Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers

13 October 2021, 09:16 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 09:19

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have again clashed with furious drivers as they blocked roads at an industrial park near the Dartford Crossing.

About 40 people from Insulate Britain stopped traffic at a junction north of the Thames, near an overpass for the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, the busy Essex crossing east of London.

The area near the Purfleet Freight Terminal is home to a number of business sites - and a route for freight.

Irate motorists dragged protesters from the road, where they were sat down or laid out, as the scenes turned violent.

One man was seen ripping the Insulate Britain banners from activists, while others angrily remonstrated with them.

An activist was dragged out of the way of traffic as he remained in a seated position, and was grabbed by a man as he attempted to return.

Queues of lorries quickly formed, and one lorry driver was seen taking his HGV right up to the protesters who sat in front of it.

LBC's reporter on the scene, Rachael Venables, said she feared the incident would turn "nasty".

A man who spoke to sit-down activists called them a "bunch of f***ing arseholes" and asked if they worked before dragging one protester off the road by his backpack.

"This is not helping," said another. "This is going to gridlock the whole area.

"You've made your point.

"My business is on its knees - we've got massive haulage problems in the UK.

"Look at my warehouse there - how am I going to insulate that?"

A furious mother taking her 11-year-old son to school demanded they get out of the way.

There was no sign of police at 9am.

Separately, Insulate Britain said it had also demonstrated at Junction 31 at M25.

The group, which calls for all of the country's social housing to be insulated by 2025 for environmental and fuel poverty reasons, has threatened to continue disrupting people's lives on the roads unless its demands were met.

That is despite a court injunction banning its activists from taking to the M25 and the Port of Dover after they launched demonstrations there.

Dr Diana Warner, who the group described as an Insulate Britain supporter, said: "Many people are going out of their way to thank us.

"Some come out of their cars to thank us, some are police officers involved with our arrests. To them, we bring hope - we haven't yet given up. We are still pushing for life saving changes.

"It is a big step to move from thanking us to taking action. But if you make some move to help us, however small, you will be helping us to achieve change."

Asked if he supported the group's tactics on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow business secretary, said: "No, I mean I really don't. I think it's so counterproductive.

"I'd make a distinction, Nick, between the pupil climate strikers, the kids who took some time off school to protest, some people will have had their problems with that, but they were making a powerful point, pricking people's consciences.

"I think it had a real effect. I don’t see why blocking roads and making people's life a misery is going to help. It is just going to alienate people and I can tell from your listeners that people are alienated and I don’t blame them really."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oliver Dowden was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the processing of visas for foreign lorry drivers.

'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed

The Met officer would have been sacked had he not resigned

'Sickening': Met detective started sexual relationship with woman he was investigating

England faces devastating floods like those in Germany during the summer, the Environment Agency has warned

'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn

uropean Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today

Brexit: EU prepared to drop most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain

Those who lost loved ones to Covid have hit out at the cross-party report for suggesting the Government was "redeemed" by the vaccine rollout

Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths

The officer worked for the Metropolitan Police

Former Met Police officer began relationship with woman he was investigating

James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, confused Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid at a reception in Parliament.

Tory MP who allegedly said Asian ministers 'look the same' loses charity role

London Fire Brigade said they had taken 18 calls about the blaze

Woman and child taken to hospital after tower block fire in London

Ships are being diverted away from Felixstowe because of a build-up of cargo as a result of the HGV driver shortage which has seen the army driving fuel lorries

Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog

Transport for London have redesigned the tube map to commemorate Black History Month

TfL unveils reimagined Tube map to honour Black History Month

Matt Hancock after completing the London Marathon earlier this month

Matt Hancock given UN role less than four months after Covid breach scandal

Queues have continued across London and the South-East.

Petrol crisis: Situation still 'serious' in London as uncertainty over deliveries continue

Lord Frost said the Northern Ireland Protocol is 'the biggest source of mistrust' between the UK and EU

Lord Frost accuses EU of 'using' NI to 'reverse' Brexit in bitter attack

Eleven EU nations have joined forces against Boris Johnson's government amid the ongoing fishing row

France and 10 other EU nations join forces against UK amid Brexit fishing feud

Brits have been stocking up on their Christmas puddings.

Worried Brits stock up on Christmas puddings amid festive shortage fears

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

London's New Year fireworks display cancelled again due to Covid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson speaks at a Downing Street coronavirus press conference

Covid failure: The key points as damning report claims thousands of deaths were avoidable
The Rashford memorial was defaced in the wake of England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Marcus Rashford memorial: CCTV released as detectives hunt vandal
The Chancellor heralded the economic figures

Job vacancies hit record high in UK amid Brexit and Covid staff shortages
The train crashed through buffers at Enfield station

Enfield Town: Two injured after train crashes through buffers at London station
Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet was born in June

Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet 'to be christened in US rather than UK'
Police want two men to come forward

Cops hunting killer offer £20k reward for details on 'violent' homophobic park murder
Boris Johnson is set to back a bailout of firms worth hundreds of millions of pounds

Gas price crisis: PM 'to spend hundreds of millions saving thousands of jobs' in bailout
MPs have concluded that a number of failings, including a 'chaotic' test and trace system and delays to lockdowns, resulted in more deaths

Govt's 'catastrophic' Covid response biggest public health failure in history - report
Emergency services are at the scene (stock image)

Man injured and police receiving medical attention after chemical incident in Sheffield
Labour has called on the Government to act with 'urgency' to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers, which has affected supply of many goods including petrol

Labour calls on Govt to act with 'urgency' to save Christmas amid supply chain crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report
Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police