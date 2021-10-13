Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have again clashed with furious drivers as they blocked roads at an industrial park near the Dartford Crossing.

About 40 people from Insulate Britain stopped traffic at a junction north of the Thames, near an overpass for the Queen Elizabeth II bridge, the busy Essex crossing east of London.

The area near the Purfleet Freight Terminal is home to a number of business sites - and a route for freight.

Irate motorists dragged protesters from the road, where they were sat down or laid out, as the scenes turned violent.

One man was seen ripping the Insulate Britain banners from activists, while others angrily remonstrated with them.

An activist was dragged out of the way of traffic as he remained in a seated position, and was grabbed by a man as he attempted to return.

Queues of lorries quickly formed, and one lorry driver was seen taking his HGV right up to the protesters who sat in front of it.

LBC's reporter on the scene, Rachael Venables, said she feared the incident would turn "nasty".

A man who spoke to sit-down activists called them a "bunch of f***ing arseholes" and asked if they worked before dragging one protester off the road by his backpack.

"This is not helping," said another. "This is going to gridlock the whole area.

"You've made your point.

"My business is on its knees - we've got massive haulage problems in the UK.

"Look at my warehouse there - how am I going to insulate that?"

A furious mother taking her 11-year-old son to school demanded they get out of the way.

There was no sign of police at 9am.

Separately, Insulate Britain said it had also demonstrated at Junction 31 at M25.

The group, which calls for all of the country's social housing to be insulated by 2025 for environmental and fuel poverty reasons, has threatened to continue disrupting people's lives on the roads unless its demands were met.

That is despite a court injunction banning its activists from taking to the M25 and the Port of Dover after they launched demonstrations there.

Dr Diana Warner, who the group described as an Insulate Britain supporter, said: "Many people are going out of their way to thank us.

"Some come out of their cars to thank us, some are police officers involved with our arrests. To them, we bring hope - we haven't yet given up. We are still pushing for life saving changes.

"It is a big step to move from thanking us to taking action. But if you make some move to help us, however small, you will be helping us to achieve change."

Asked if he supported the group's tactics on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow business secretary, said: "No, I mean I really don't. I think it's so counterproductive.

"I'd make a distinction, Nick, between the pupil climate strikers, the kids who took some time off school to protest, some people will have had their problems with that, but they were making a powerful point, pricking people's consciences.

"I think it had a real effect. I don’t see why blocking roads and making people's life a misery is going to help. It is just going to alienate people and I can tell from your listeners that people are alienated and I don’t blame them really."

