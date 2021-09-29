Breaking News

Eco protesters defy jail threat and block M25 junction for second time on same day

29 September 2021, 13:17 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 13:49

Eco protesters have again blocked the M25
Eco protesters have again blocked the M25. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have again defied a court order and blocked an M25 junction for the second time today.

Insulate Britain activists said they blocked Junction 3 at Swanley on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, campaigners glued their hands to each other and the road at the same junction.

The group admitted it was defying the High Court order, put in place earlier in September, which bans them from blocking or slowing down traffic on or to the M25 as part of a protest.

Breaching the court injunction can carry prison sentences and the threat of limited fines.

The Reverend Sue Parfitt, from Bristol, was involved in the morning protest.

"Many people will ask why a 79 year old Anglican Priest is sitting in the road, causing disruption and how can I justify participating in such actions,” she said in a statement released by the group.

"I simply feel called to do everything in my power to protect God's planet, his creatures and the people. If we are successful in persuading the government to do what is necessary, the actions I'm taking today will help to prevent a much greater harm - no less than the destruction of everything we hold dear."

In recent days, the activists have caused disruption at other parts of the M25, near Heathrow, and at the Port of Dover, where freight lorries and drivers were held up at the ferry terminal.

Earlier, the group caused misery for drivers at the same junction, demanding the Government insulate all of Britain’s housing to tackle climate change.

Kent Police said its officers made 11 arrests and the protest, at a roundabout leading to the motorway, was cleared just before 9am – though a backlog of traffic caused delays for some time after.

This morning, a caller told Nick Ferrari that nobody could get onto the M25 from junction 3.

A spokesperson for Insulate Britain said this morning: "We are going nowhere. You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.

"But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air. Boris get on with the job."

