53 Insulate Britain eco-protesters released by police as govt slams ‘guerilla tactics’

28 September 2021, 17:10 | Updated: 28 September 2021, 17:12

By Joe Cook

More than 50 people arrested at an Insulate Britain protest on the M25 on Monday have been released by the Met Police under investigation.

Protesters glued themselves together and onto the road as they disrupted traffic on the M25 for the sixth time in just over two weeks - despite a High Court injunction that could see them imprisoned, fined, or having their assets seized for protesting on the motorway.

It comes as Kent Police revealed that just one person has been charged in connection with an earlier Insulate Britain protest, out of 96 arrests made by the force.

Read more: 'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

Read more: Camilla Tominey blasts police for offering 'assistance' to Insulate Britain protesters

The group - an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion - has caused chaos on the M25 and at Dover, demanding the government take action to insulate all of Britain's social housing to tackle the climate crisis.

They’ve oftentimes outwitted the police, who have faced heavy criticism for not taking stronger action.

Despite the threats of stronger action from the police, Insulate Britain vowed to continue its action in a taunting letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

"We are more fearful of the loss of our country than we are of you,” they wrote.

"You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere.

"You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.

"But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air."

Read more: 'We need insulating from you': Furious drivers tackle eco mob as they block Dover port

On Tuesday, the group also tweeted: "Injunction? What injunction? 115 people have been involved in Insulate Britain's protests over the last two weeks.

"The arrest tally is now 438 'You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere'."

Read more: 'What are you waiting for?!' Eddie Mair grills minister over eco mob injunction

Read more: James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

Following the release of the 53 people from police custody, a Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The right to protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, but we will not tolerate the guerrilla tactics we have witnessed over the last two weeks.

"That is why we sought injunctions to put an end to this behaviour, which wreaks havoc and puts people's lives in danger.

"These injunctions are now in place, meaning that if people protest, or encourage others to do so, they face prison or an unlimited fine."

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson commented: "Offences committed at a protest are often summary only and if the police have sufficient evidence they can charge those themselves.

"We have told police forces that we are ready to give early advice if they come to us.

"When the CPS does get involved we will not hesitate to charge protesters, as we have done in the past, if our legal test is met."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Gulf station had been closed due to vandalism

'Fuel-ish behaviour': Police mock motorists queuing for three hours at closed station
Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate

Greta Thunberg criticises ‘blah, blah, blah’ from world leaders on climate
Jarrod Ramos

Five life terms for Maryland newspaper gunman

Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles at a petrol station in London on Tuesday

'Bunch of idiots': Public anger at government grows over fuel crisis
Key workers could be given priority for fuel if the crisis continues.

Petrol station panic: Who would be on the key worker fuel priority list?
DR Congo sex abuse victim

80 alleged abuse cases linked to WHO’s response to Ebola in DR Congo – report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel
'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London