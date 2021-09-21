James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

By EJ Ward

James O'Brien explained his penny drop moment when it comes to climate change protesters storming the M25.

Amid a week of action from Insulate Britain activists, James set out his views on the subject.

Recalling that over the weekend there was a large protest in London by anti-vaccine activists.

Read more: Police haul eco protesters off M25 after activists dangerously block high-speed lanes

James said: "There were cameras there, and some of the footage filmed was absolutely breathtaking."

"Some of the people there were, forgive me, absolutely bonkers."

James said that those who were "screaming about Nuremberg trials," or "death threats" for journalists, then "I'm afraid you're lost to the sort of reasoning that I employ on this program."

"I look at that, and I look at the passion, and I think that they're bonkers."

But, moving on to the protesters on the M25, James said his penny drop moment was that the passion of the Insulate Britain group was "as incomprehensible to many people as the passion of the anti-vaxx mob is to me."

Read more: M25 eco-mob issues ultimatum to government over disruption

Read more: 'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester