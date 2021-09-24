Eco mob causes more chaos and brings Dover ferry traffic to standstill after M25 ban

24 September 2021, 08:32 | Updated: 24 September 2021, 09:10

Insulate Britain protesters have blocked the main road into Dover ferry port.
Insulate Britain protesters have blocked the main road into Dover ferry port. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have blocked roads at the Port of Dover ferry terminal after being banned from campaigning on the M25.

About 30 Insulate Britain activists arrived at the eastern docks on Friday morning, where ferries carrying holidaymakers cross the Channel for Europe.

Some of the activists sat down at the entrance to the terminal, where haulage vehicles have been halted, blocking off most routes to the port.

Angry motorists clashed with the demonstrators who sat in front of lorries. One woman said she was being stopped from getting to her granddaughter.

Another said to the activists: "Do you realise that you're actually losing the cause because I would've supported you but I've got children that are supposed to be going to school.

"Education is far more important than this right now, right this second, you're actually losing respect. What are you teaching these children to do? Sitting in the middle of the road, at your age? Come on, get up, move on, you're stopping businesses.

"You’ve got no respect from me whatsoever – none."

One protester climbed on top of a tanker which has been ground to a stop by the activists.

He is holding a sign which reads: "Arrested four times because I am in mourning for life on earth."

Two police officers are at the scene and appeared to be trying to divert traffic.

Insulate Britain drew heavy criticism for blocking the busy M25, which caused tailbacks, and has been branded "selfish" and "dangerous".

The group has now turned its focus to the Port of Dover - the UK's main gateway for trade from the EU and ferries to the continent - at a time when fears grow over supply and shortages.

They promised to keep campaigning after an injunction stopped activists from blocking traffic on the M25.

Police had to haul the demonstrators off the motorway before ministers were granted a court order preventing the activism from continuing on the route.

"The injunction changes nothing," the activists said outside the Home Office after the injunction was made.

The ban could put activists in contempt of court were they to return to the M25 to protest, facing imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

At least 270 arrests have been made over recent days, according to the Government, which also claimed the disruption cost drivers more than £500,000 – a figure that does not take into account the impact it had on businesses or people who missed public transport connections.

Updates to follow

