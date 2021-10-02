Breaking News

Government takes out fresh injunction against M25 eco protesters

2 October 2021, 23:42

Another injunction has been granted against eco protesters on the M25
Another injunction has been granted against eco protesters on the M25.

By Emma Soteriou

The Government has taken out another injunction against eco protesters in a bid to stop them blocking major roads in south-east England.

The new injunction bans protesters from Insulate Britain from obstructing traffic and access to motorways and major A Roads in and around London.

It states the activists must not cause damage to the road surface and infrastructure - and also bans them from using tactics like gluing themselves to the road or abandoning their vehicles.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: "I asked [National Highways] to seek a wider injunction covering major roads in SE England.

"Senseless activists have continued to disrupt the network, but the High Court has now granted wider injunction meaning protestors will be in contempt of court, face unlimited fines or prison."

Read more: Eco protesters blockade M25 yet again, defying threats of jail time

Read more: 53 Insulate Britain eco-protesters released by police as govt slams 'guerrilla tactics'

Anyone who breaks the injunction faces imprisonment or an unlimited fine, and activists found in contempt of court may also be forced to repay the costs of their case.

Under the new legal order, the police will be able to release information and evidence on the activists to National Highways so that the injunctions can be enforced. This will speed up the enforcement process and ensure that those who disobey the authority of the courts face the consequences, according to the Department for Transport.

Mr Shapps said: "We will continue to do all we can to prevent this self-defeating, disruptive and incredibly dangerous behaviour being carried out by Insulate Britain. They are putting lives in danger and damaging their own cause."

He added: "Activists are being tracked down and served court papers and will now face justice.

"We will take the strongest action against anyone else who decides to take part in this ridiculous and irresponsible action."

Read more: Eco protesters defy jail threat and block M25 junction for second time on same day

National Highways regional director Nicola Bell described the new injunction as "another step forward in helping to keep these reckless and dangerous protests away from our network and endangering peoples' lives".

She added: "We continue to serve court papers on those who have breached the previous injunctions, and repeat offenders will soon be receiving a court summons.

"People who breach the injunctions face imprisonment or an unlimited fine."

National Highways previously took out two injunctions to prevent action along the M25, as well as major roads around the Port of Dover, following disruption by Insulate Britain.

Ms Bell described these measures as a short-term solution to tackle the disruptive protests and said the Government is committed to legislating to prevent these tactics in the future through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

On Friday, activists sat on the road at Junction 3 of the M4 near Heathrow Airport, west London, Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross, north London, and Junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, north London.

It was the 10th day in the past three weeks that the group carried out protests.

Jorja Halliday died on the day that she was due to have her vaccine.

Girl, 15, dies of Covid the same day she planned to have vaccine

Priti Patel announced the plans ahead of the Conservative conference.

Priti Patel announces £25m investment to make streets safer for women and girls

The Prime Minister shared the statement ahead of his party's conference.

Boris Johnson promises 'big, bold decisions' ahead of Tory conference

A man was fatally shot near a house party in London.

Murder probe launched after man fatally shot near house party in south London

Petrol queues are continuing across the country.

Petrol crisis ‘getting worse’ in London and South East as army prepares to drive tankers

Two were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Two arrested after woman's drink allegedly spiked in Bristol nightclub

The Met Police has arrested a man following the hammer attacks.

Man brandishing hammer attacks four people during rampage in central London

French police have been accused of shooting migrant boats trying to cross the English Channel.

French police accused of shooting migrants in boats trying to cross English Channel

Police have released an image of a man they need to identify following reports of a series of indecent exposures.

Police release CCTV image in hunt for sex attacker who targeted 7 women in London

Extinction Rebellion has blocked the entrance to Farnborough Airport.

XR activists blockade all major entrances to private airport in eco protest

Exclusive
The murder of Sarah Everard has sparked further calls for Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

Sajid Javid tells LBC Cressida Dick is the 'right person' to lead under-fire Met

Parts of the UK face flooding and short term power outages this weekend

Parts of UK facing flooding, travel disruption and power outages over weekend

The military will drive tankers to get fuel to petrol stations

Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage

Insulate Britain activists could be banned from the South East's major roads

Fresh bid to ban eco protesters from all of South East England's major roads

Couzens shared offensive material on a WhatsApp group with five serving officers, including three from the Met

Met officers facing probe over 'offensive Whatsapps shared with Couzens' still on duty

Boris Johnson has backed the police in the wake of anger at Sarah Everard's murder

'I think we can trust the police': PM backs officers amid anger at Sarah Everard murder

The commissioner's comments sparked fury

Tory sparks fury after saying Sarah Everard should not have 'submitted' to false arrest
According to the Petrol Retailers Association 26% of petrol stations have no fuel at all.

One in four petrol stations still empty, after minister warns of another week of shortages
Users who had downloaded the app shared images on social media of error messages.

Scotland Covid app suffers technical issues hours after launch
The Met has issued new guidance for people following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Under-fire Met tells women to 'wave down a bus' if they feel in danger during arrest
Wetherspoons has recorded its biggest loss on record

Wetherspoons suffers biggest losses on record after Covid-19 forced pubs to close
Five forecourts in Essex and Suffolk will give key workers priority access to fuel

Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers
Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex, outside West London Coroners Court, following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Natasha

Natasha's law: Food retailers must list allergens

Natasha's law: Food retailers must list allergens

A furious driver has clashed with Insulate Britain protesters.

Furious driver violently rips signs away from eco mob as they block M4 in latest protest
Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Sarah Everard: Met pledges 650 new officers to protect women as killer cop jailed
There are fears a butcher shortage could 'ruin Christmas'.

Butcher shortage could ruin Christmas as supplies of pigs in blankets at risk

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis

'This is not Cuba!': David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis
Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain
Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party

Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party
Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith insists

Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith says
'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC
'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial
Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence
Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

