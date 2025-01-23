Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque under Terrorism Act

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested under the Terrorism Act outside a mosque in a small town in western Scotland.

The youth was apprehended outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, on Laird Street in Greenock, on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn said: “Shortly after 9am on Thursday, 23 January, 2025, a 16-year-old male youth was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Laird Street, Greenock, in connection with offences under the Terrorism Act.

“The youth remains in custody and enquiries continue.

“There is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved or that there is any further risk to the public.

“We are speaking to members of the local community to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with information or who has any concerns to please come forward and speak to officers.”