Gunfire at French Montana music video shoot - 10 injured as rapper performs in Miami

6 January 2023, 09:25 | Updated: 6 January 2023, 09:38

French Montana was recording a music video in Miami at the time of the shooting
French Montana was recording a music video in Miami at the time of the shooting. Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Ten people are injured after a shooting during a French Montana music video shoot in Miami.

The shooting took place outside a restaurant in Miami Gardens and is believed to have involved rappers French Montana and Rob49, according to multiple reports.

The two rappers were recording a music video in the area at the time, though it is unclear whether the rappers themselves have been shot.

Warning: This article contains distressing footage.

At least 10 people are injured, police have said, and one person is in critical condition. It is not known who at this stage.

According to WSVN, a witness said the robbery of a watch and wallet escalated the situation.

They said: "It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back.

"But I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’ When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot."

"We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases," MGPD detective Diana Gorgue said.

"We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating."

