Hamas releases names of three more Israeli hostages set to be freed over weekend

Yarden Bibas (L), Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel (R) are to be freed on Saturday. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Hamas has released the names of the three Israeli hostages who are set be freed this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas will be released on Saturday.

Israel and Hamas are exchanging hostages and prisoners as a fragile ceasefire holds in Gaza.

Yesterday, eight people were released including three Israelis and five Thai nationals.

In return, Israel is expected to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, in the third such exchange since a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took hold earlier this month.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas, whose October 7 2023 attack into Israel sparked the fighting.

Yarden Bibas, 35, an Israeli hostage. Picture: Getty

Ofer Kalderon, 53, an Israeli-French hostage. Picture: Getty

Keith Siegel, 65, an Israeli-US hostage. Picture: Getty

Hamas had set up two locations for the releases, one in Jabaliya and the other in the southern city of Khan Younis, in front of the destroyed home of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Red Cross vehicles arrived at Jabaliya, where hundreds of masked militants and onlookers had gathered.

Yesterday, a chaotic handover saw Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses transferred along with the five Thai nationals in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Hostages exchanged in chaotic handover in Gaza

Earlier, female soldier Agam Berger was released in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

The 20-year-old was handed over to the Red Cross at a ceremony in the a destroyed urban refugee camp.

The Israeli government later confirmed that Ms Berger was with its forces.

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Read more: Black boxes recovered from site of DC plane crash as Trump criticised for linking tragedy to diversity policies

Agam Berger, is released after Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades and Red Cross officials sign the papers on her handover. Picture: Getty

On Monday, Israel began allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, the most heavily destroyed part of the territory, and hundreds of thousands streamed back.

Many found only mounds of rubble where their homes had been.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas is set to release a total of 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children, older adults and sick or wounded men, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.