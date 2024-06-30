Harriet Harman wants new generation of female MPs to be 'rebellious' and 'put women first'

30 June 2024, 13:34 | Updated: 30 June 2024, 14:08

Former Mother of the House Harriet Harman has called for a more "rebellious" generation of women MPs
Former Mother of the House Harriet Harman has called for a more "rebellious" generation of women MPs. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Harriet Harman has said she wants the next generation of women MPs in Parliament to be "rebellious".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Leader of the Opposition told LBC's Lewis Goodall that there will be around 250 female MPs and a "new generation of a lot of women", should there be a large Labour majority.

"I would want those women to put women first rather than the party first" she said.

She added she hoped those women would work cross-party to deliver on women's issues in a way not done before.

The former Mother of the House was an MP for over 40 years - between 1982 to 2024 - making her one of the longest-serving MPs in British history.

Harriet Harman wants new generation of females in Parliament to be 'rebellious'

When probed on this, she explained: "I think that there's always the feeling that you've got to be loyal to the party, you've got to toe the line, you've got to be teamly.

"Actually sometimes women do have to kick off a bit in order to make some progress.

"When there are 250 of them they've got to recognise the power they've got.

The former Camberwell & Peckham MP added their numbers will make them "very powerful,"

Read more: 'Green belt shouldn't be sacrosanct' Countryside Alliance supports new Labour review of land

Read more: Nigel Farage confirms Reform UK activists caught making 'unacceptable' comments will be dropped from campaign

"I hope that that those women will think although women have got into Parliament and numbers have incresed we've never actually delivered for women."

She added that she hopes they would advocate for issues such as equal pay, universal free childcare and better maternity pay and leave.

"I hope that they will be quite rebellious those new women and actually tell the government what they've got to do for women".

Lewis Goodall speaks to Labour grandee Harriet Harman

Ms Harman also praised Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves for her work.

"She really has been ready to be Chancellor of the Exchequer since she was about 14," she said.

She added Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner and Bridget Phillipson are people who have overcome "massive challenges".

"I think they are very clever, resilient and well-prepared", adding she wishes them luck in government.

Read more: Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street

Harriet Harman became MP for Peckham and Camberwell in 1982
Harriet Harman became MP for Peckham and Camberwell in 1982. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, Ms Harman was asked about the lack of ambition in Labour's manifesto.

She said: "I think it is very ambitious but you've got to remember that however fed up people are with the Conservatives, they won't actually vote Labour unless they're confident they're going to be a competent, professional, sensible government and I think their concerns about competence and professionalism and stability have been enhanced and made even worse by Liz Truss and the chaos in the Tory party.

So I think the very first thing Keir Starmer's had to do is show that Labour's fit to govern, and I think that nobody wants any reckless promises anymore."

Furthermore, when quizzed on Sir Keir Starmer and his apparent lack of appeal, she recalled language used against former Prime Minister Tony Blair back in 1997.

"I remember the Tories' campaign against Tony Blair was that they called him Bambi, they said he was frivolous and vacuous and inexperienced and wouldn't be able to run the country, with hindsight we've reinterpreted what we think was said about him at the time, but I think that Keir Starmer's showing he's got competence, he's got professionalism, he's a serious person for serious times."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oliver Dowden has criticised Banksy's latest stunt at Glastonbury

Oliver Dowden lambasts Banksy's inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury as 'pretty sad'

Wandsworth is a category B men's prison in south west London

Woman charged after prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in cell in Wandsworth prison

The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Police call off search in Tenerife for missing teenager Jay Slater but confirm investigation remains open

Tim Bonner, CEO of the Countryside Alliance, has surprisingly backed Labour's proposed review of greenbelt land

'Green belt shouldn't be sacrosanct' Countryside Alliance supports new Labour review of land

Rishi Sunak made the stark warning just days before the country goes to the polls

Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street

An XL Bully was shot dead in Manchester by police on Friday

Police defend shooting dead 'dangerously out of control' XL Bully in street saying it was 'last possible option'

A woman has died at the iconic landmark on the island of Malta

Woman dies in horror accident in Malta after quadbike falls off cliff near iconic sea landmark

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Jay Slater's dad 'disappointed' only six volunteers turned up to join hunt in Tenerife as desperate search continues

At least three housing announcements are expected in the first two weeks of a Labour government

Labour Party eyeing up green belt sites in housebuilding blitz

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Police give update on men who travelled with Jay Slater as renewed search underway in Tenerife for missing teen

​​England boss Gareth Southgate say it's 'irrelevant' what fans think of him after heavy criticism

England boss Gareth Southgate says fan criticism 'irrelevant' ahead of Euro 2024 round of 16 clash

Legendary fell runner Joss Naylor MBE, who was known as the King of the Fells, has died aged 88

Legendary 'King of the Fells' runner Joss Naylor dies aged 88

Global superstar Sir Elton John has become the latest celebrity to endorse Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party

Sir Elton John becomes latest celebrity to endorse Sir Keir Starmer's Labour party

Seven people were treated at North Tees General Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees on Friday

Man dies and seven taken to hospital amid fears of 'contaminated' sleeping pills

Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “I want nothing to do with them”

Reform UK withdraws support for three election candidates amid racism scandal

x

Keir Starmer 'shares his disgust' at comments made by Reform UK canvasser as he shows support for Rishi Sunak

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jonnie Irwin's wife has made a heartfelt tribute

Jonnie Irwin's widow shares heartbreaking way she told kids their dad had died of cancer in heartfelt tribute
The warm, summery weather is not expected to continue into July

Met Office forecasts wet and colder weather for July as summery spell not expected to last

Barack Obama has defended Joe Biden amid calls for him to step down

Joe Biden given 'one week to stand down' by Democrats despite Barack Obama defending US President
Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Renewed search underway in Tenerife for missing teen Jay Slater following plea for volunteers
Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl

Allowing Dutch volleyball player to compete in Olympics after he raped girl, 12, sends 'damaging message', says charity
An XL Bully has been shot dead in Manchester by police

'Dangerously out of control' XL bully shot dead by police after attacking members of public
England v Slovenia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024

Phil Foden pictured for the first time since birth of baby son as he returns to play for England in the Euros
The Ajuy caves are famous on the island and were declared a natural monument in 1987

British woman dies after being caught in the sea at famous Canary Island caves

Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump as a 'one man crimewave'.

Joe Biden vows to stay in presidential race as he declares Trump a 'one man crimewave'

An 11-year-old girl had to be put on three weeks of kidney dialysis after eating a salad chicken sandwich.

Girl, 11, needed three weeks of kidney dialysis in E.Coli sandwich outbreak, as two victims start legal action

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit