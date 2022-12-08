Harry and Meghan release new photos of Archie and Lilibet in Netflix docuseries

8 December 2022, 09:58

New images include Archie's first birthday
New images include Archie's first birthday. Picture: Netflix

By Will Taylor

New images of Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet have been put out by the couple in their new Netflix documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Archie is shown at his first birthday, wearing a small yellow party hat while Harry and Meghan beam sitting either side of his high chair.

Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, is also in the photo, standing behind the child as he focuses on playing with confetti.

The Sussexes have shared a number of personal moments with Archie, including one of him running on a beach.

In one clip, Harry hugs Archie under an umbrella while he is also seen running on the path around their home in Montecino, California.

Read more: Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

He is seen as a baby being shown a photo of Princess Diana, touching the framed photo of his grandmother.

In another part, Meghan plays with him, thrilling the youngster as she throws him into the air and catches him.

Archie looks at a photo of Diana
Archie looks at a photo of Diana. Picture: Netflix

Lilibet is also shown, with Harry kissing her as an infant and pushing her around in a pram.

Netflix dropped the first three episodes of the six-part series on Thursday morning.

Read more: Harry and Meghan Netflix doc shows Diana's infamous Panorama interview despite William's request it never be aired again

The first episode shows how Harry and Meghan met and dated before explaining the background to Harry's life, including the press interest in Harry during his childhood and the period when Charles and Diana divorced.

It has been claimed the royals will not watch it but officials at Buckingham and Kensington Palace will, and that the royal family will respond quickly if any accusations emerge it considers to be "unjust".

In other parts of the documentary, Harry risked the wrath of his brother, Prince William, over a segment including the infamous 1995 Panorama interview with Diana.

The Prince of Wales previously asked for it to never been shown again, with an inquiry having found Martin Bashir obtained it through deceit.

He said it contributed to his mother's fear and paranoia in her final months.

But the first episode includes part of the interview after Harry talks about press intrusion in her life.

The remaining three episodes of the series, described by Netflix as a "global event", will be released on December 15.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry and Meghan on their second date

'He was hot, sweaty and embarrassed!': Meghan lifts the lid on Harry showing up half an hour late to their first date

Breaking
The Commodore Goodwill (pictured) ferry collided with a fishing boat, which is thought to have sunk, triggering a search and rescue operation

Fishing boat believed to have sunk after collision with a ferry near Jersey

A man walks on all four limbs as a form of exercise in the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing

China begins relaxing Covid measures

Prince Harry opened up about his time in Afghanistan

'Jeez I went to war, twice': Harry says military service 'burst bubble' of Royal life

Harry said it was hard to see Meghan getting similar treatment to Diana

'To see another woman in my life endure this feeding frenzy is hard': Harry slams media 'harassment' in new doc

The Netflix show plays some of Diana's infamous Panorama interview despite William's request it should never be aired again

Harry and Meghan Netflix doc shows Diana's infamous Panorama interview despite William's request it never be aired again

Harry and Meghan's bombshell documentary released

Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

George 'Johnny' Johnson

Last of the Dambusters dies: Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson passes away aged 101

The gravesite of a small boy whose battered body was found abandoned in a cardboard box decades ago is seen in Philadelphia

Identity of ‘Boy in the box’ to be revealed six decades after his murder

Matt Hancock is planning to launch a TV career

Matt Hancock 'to launch TV career' after announcing he'll quit as MP following I'm A Celebrity appearance

Close-up of the orographic map of Iran with Tehran at the centre

Iran executes first prisoner arrested in ongoing demonstrations

The New York Times daily newspaper skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan

New York Times journalists and staff go on first 24-hour strike in 41 years

Royals are ready to respond to any accusations in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

King Charles ready to respond 'swiftly' to 'unjust accusations' as Netflix to release Harry and Meghan documentary

Ready-mixed-concrete vehicles are parked at a remicon plant in Seoul

South Korea increases back-to-work orders on thousands of striking truckers

Juan David Ortiz looks around the courtroom

Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted over murders of four South Texas sex workers

Soldiers should not be made to give up Christmas, ministers have been told.

Army fury as soldiers ordered to sacrifice Christmas to cover for striking workers

Latest News

See more Latest News

The girl was caught hitting the horse on duty

Furious King's Guard orders tourist to back off after she slaps horse three times

Musk briefly lost his title.

Elon Musk briefly overthrown as richest person in the world after buying Twitter

Julian Knight has had his whip removed

Tory MP Julian Knight has whip removed after complaint made to Met police

Donald Trump

Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Florida – report

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo

Peru swears in new leader after president ousted amid constitutional crisis

Whitey Bulger Prison Failures

‘Series of failures’ by prison staff before killing of gangster Whitey Bulger

The RMT claim the government have 'torpedoed' the conventions of dispute resolution

RMT says train strike resolution ‘further away’ as union accuses government of 'torpedoing' negotiations
Pedro Castillo

Peruvian legislators oust president after he dissolves Congress

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin admits Ukraine war is taking longer than expected

Gretchen Whitmer

Five men to stand trial charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too
Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

Shelagh fogarty 06/12/22

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty his harsh solution to strike action

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit