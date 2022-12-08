Harry and Meghan release new photos of Archie and Lilibet in Netflix docuseries

New images include Archie's first birthday. Picture: Netflix

By Will Taylor

New images of Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet have been put out by the couple in their new Netflix documentary.

Archie is shown at his first birthday, wearing a small yellow party hat while Harry and Meghan beam sitting either side of his high chair.

Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, is also in the photo, standing behind the child as he focuses on playing with confetti.

The Sussexes have shared a number of personal moments with Archie, including one of him running on a beach.

In one clip, Harry hugs Archie under an umbrella while he is also seen running on the path around their home in Montecino, California.

He is seen as a baby being shown a photo of Princess Diana, touching the framed photo of his grandmother.

In another part, Meghan plays with him, thrilling the youngster as she throws him into the air and catches him.

Archie looks at a photo of Diana. Picture: Netflix

Lilibet is also shown, with Harry kissing her as an infant and pushing her around in a pram.

Netflix dropped the first three episodes of the six-part series on Thursday morning.

The first episode shows how Harry and Meghan met and dated before explaining the background to Harry's life, including the press interest in Harry during his childhood and the period when Charles and Diana divorced.

It has been claimed the royals will not watch it but officials at Buckingham and Kensington Palace will, and that the royal family will respond quickly if any accusations emerge it considers to be "unjust".

In other parts of the documentary, Harry risked the wrath of his brother, Prince William, over a segment including the infamous 1995 Panorama interview with Diana.

The Prince of Wales previously asked for it to never been shown again, with an inquiry having found Martin Bashir obtained it through deceit.

He said it contributed to his mother's fear and paranoia in her final months.

But the first episode includes part of the interview after Harry talks about press intrusion in her life.

The remaining three episodes of the series, described by Netflix as a "global event", will be released on December 15.