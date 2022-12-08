Harry and Meghan's 'truth' about the royals and the media unleashed as bombshell Netflix docuseries released

Harry and Meghan's bombshell documentary released. Picture: Netflix

By Stephen Rigley

Meghan and Harry today reignited their war on the royals and the media as the first three episodes of their Netflix bombshell documentary was released.

The highly-anticipated series is being put out in two parts, with the first three episodes of the six-part docu-series now available to stream.

In episode one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin by filming themselves on the day they ended their royal duties, with Harry in the VIP lounge at Heathrow as he flew to Canada. Meghan cries with a towel on her head as she declares: "I don't even know where to begin".

Harry and Meghan in new documentary. Picture: Netflix

Meghan in tears at the beginning of the Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

Harry and Meghan discuss Megxit, racism and their new life in California in the opening episodes.

The first episode begins with emotional Harry filming himself at Heathrow Airport in March 2020 as he finishes his final royal engagements before emigrating while Meghan breaks down on her bed in Vancouver as she waits for his arrival saying "I don't even know where to begin".

Footage of the couple introducing son Archie to the media then plays with Harry's voice saying: "My job is to keep my family safe. By the nature of being born into this position and with everything else that comes with it and the level of hate that is being stirred up in the last three years especially against my wife, and my son, I'm generally concerned for the safety of my family."

Meghan can then be seen again, towel wrapped around her hair, saying: "I just really want to get to the other side of all of this."

Meghan, Harry and Doria celebrate Archie's birthday. Picture: Netflix

Harry and Meghan in the Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

In episode two of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about how their relationship survived the increased media attention.

Meghan said: "When all of that started happening, my friends and people in my life who love me and care about me were like 'Is he worth this? Like, we know you're happy and we know that you love him. Is this worth this? Look what is happening to your life.

Harry said: 'I don't know how we did it, but we did it. Most of the time we were on the other side of the Atlantic. She was in Canada working, I would try and get over to see her, and she would come over here and see me a hell of a lot more.

"The Netflix documentary showed text messages between the couple on organising trips back and forth to see each other as Meghan described landing in the UK, getting harassed and going to hunker down in Kensington Palace until she left.

Harry said: "Dating became this combination of car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises, which isn't a particularly healthy way to start a relationship, but we always came at it with as much humour as possible.

"Whenever we saw each other we would just give each other a massive hug and try and have as much of a normal life as possible."

The Duke of Sussex described during episode two how Meghan meeting the Queen for the first time was a "shock to the system".

Harry said: "My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it all consisted of so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

Meghan said: "There wasn't like some big moment of 'Now you're going to meet my grandmother' I didn't know I was going to meet her until moments before.

"We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch, and he's like 'Oh, my grandmother's here, we're going to meet her after church.' And I remember we were in the car driving up and he's like 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke."

Harry said: "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you will need to curtsy. Especially to an American. That's weird."

The Duke of Sussex said there is a 'huge level of unconscious bias' in the royal family during episode three of his Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

The documentary referenced when Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor-style brooch to an event the Duchess of Sussex attended in 2017.

Harry said: "In this family, sometimes you are part of the problem rather than part of the solution. There is a huge level of unconscious bias.

"The thing with unconscious bias, it is actually no one's fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right.'It is education. It is awareness. It is a constant work in progress for everybody, including me."

Harry then spoke about when he wore a Nazi uniform to a private party in 2005.

He said: "It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."

Buckingham Palace has been braced for the worst after two trailers revealed the couple claim they had no protection from royal officials and that aides actively leaked and 'planted stories' against them as part of a 'dirty game'.

King Charles and Prince William are said to be ready to respond to the series if necessary. King Charles and Prince William are said to be poised to issue a 'swift and robust' response to any unjust claims in Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix series - but William and his wife Kate are not likely to watch it themselves, sources said.