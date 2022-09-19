Harry and Meghan sit behind King Charles as William and Kate are opposite in funeral seating plan

The seating plan revealed Harry was sat opposite William. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan sat behind King Charles for the Queen's funeral, with William and Kate taking their seats opposite.

The King and Queen Consort sat in the ornate Canada Club chairs in Westminster - in the front row of the south lantern.

Directly behind the King was Meghan and Harry, with Meghan sat next to Princess Beatrice.

Meanwhile, William and Kate sat across the aisle, joined by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and then Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Camilla sat next to Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, who sat beside Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex.

Read more: George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, to walk in procession of royals through Westminster Abbey behind Queen's coffin

Read more: London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital

Dignitaries arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy

US President Joe Biden in the Abbey with his wife. Picture: Alamy

World leaders were among the 2,000 mourners gathering at the abbey for the service - including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

US President Joe Biden sat 14 rows back on the south transept behind the Polish leader and in front of the Czech Republic. The First Lady Jill Biden sat next to Switzerland.

Directly across the aisle from Mr Biden's place, the seat was labelled the Republic of Korea.

Members of European royal families also attended the ceremony.

But invitations were not sent to Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine while Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Myanmar's military junta and Syria's Bashar Assad were also excluded.