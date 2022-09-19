London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital

19 September 2022, 08:48 | Updated: 19 September 2022, 09:45

Trains have been halted and roads closed off.
Trains have been halted and roads closed off. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

London has come to a halt as crowds descend on the capital for the Queen's funeral, with roads closed and rail lines suspended.

With around a million mourners heading to London and Windsor, Monday is set to be one of the UK's biggest transport operations.

Roads across Westminster, Victoria and Chelsea have been shut off as swarms of people take to the streets, with closures on the A4 and the A30 having begun as early as 6am.

Full closures in both directions are coming in at 10am and will not be lifted until the evening.

There is also expected to be restricted access around St James' Park and in parts of Whitehall, with areas in South London from Chelsea to Kensington affected.

People looking to drive around central, west and south-west London have been warned to check before they travel, allow extra time for the journey and expect long delays.

Road closures have been marked in purple.
Road closures have been marked in purple. Picture: Twitter/Metropolitan Police

Transport for London (TfL) said: "From 6am, road closures will start to come in on the A4 and the A30, with full closures in place in both directions from 10am for the State Funeral procession for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II towards Windsor.

"Multiple closures on local roads along the A4 route will also be in place.

"TfL will be working closely with the police and other authorities to make sure road closures are lifted as soon as it is safe to do so on Monday.

"This is likely to be in the evening. You should avoid driving through these areas during this time.

"If you have to drive then please check before you travel, allow extra time for your journey, use alternative routes and expect long delays.

"Bus routes in central, west and southwest London will also be severely affected with many routes on diversion or stopping short of their destinations."

However, large buses with darkened windows have been the few modes of transport criss-crossing the streets around Westminster Abbey.

As of 9.30am, some buses that appeared to have been transporting military officers in ceremonial dress could be seen in and around Parliament Square and Birdcage Walk.

Spontaneous restrictions may also apply for pedestrians
Spontaneous restrictions may also apply for pedestrians. Picture: Twitter/Metropolitan Police
Members of the public on a Elizabeth Line train at standstill outside Royal Oak station in London
Members of the public on a Elizabeth Line train at standstill outside Royal Oak station in London. Picture: Alamy

The Met Police shared maps of the city closures ahead of the funeral, adding: "Piccadilly is closed from 4pm-8pm and Victoria Street is closed from 7pm.

"No restrictions on pedestrian access. Spontaneous pedestrian restrictions may be required for safety or security reasons."

Meanwhile, trains have also been affected by the sudden influx of visitors to the capital, despite around 250 extra rail services running.

All railway lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires, with train services suspended.

Services run by Great Western Railway (GWR), Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are affected.

Members of the public await updates on their journeys at Paddington.
Members of the public await updates on their journeys at Paddington. Picture: Alamy

At Paddington passengers were being redirected to alternative routes including via Marylebone and Waterloo.

One person wrote on Twitter: "I'm stuck on the train for two hours. Got up at 4 am to get to Windsor early for the viewing. Absolutely horrible service.

"Barely even caught this train because nobody at Paddington knew which one it was. Sure didn't expect this dismal service."

Station staff have offered those waiting free tea and coffee with disruption expected until at least 10am.

The lines between Reading and Newbury are also closed due to a person being hit by a train, causing GWR trains to be diverted.

Mourners travelling from Penzance as early as 3am this morning are among those set to miss out on the funeral after being held up at Reading.

Crowds are already gathering in the capital
Crowds are already gathering in the capital. Picture: Getty

London's City Hall said: "The areas in and around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, Whitehall, St James Park and Green Park are extremely busy.

"If you are in the vicinity or arriving to watch Her Majesty the Queen’s state funeral and procession, please be patient and follow the advice of stewards and police."

They later added: "There is no entry to any new arrivals. Please follow the advice of stewards and police.

"If you are in the area or about to arrive use the dedicated walking route to Hyde Park to watch Her Majesty the Queen’s state funeral procession."

Roads are closed off across London.
Roads are closed off across London. Picture: Alamy

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy previously warned that trains will be "extremely busy".

He said: "This is the biggest public transport operation since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we're working closely with all train operators to run extra trains through the day and into the night.

"To help us provide the best possible experience and avoid lengthy queues at stations we're asking people not to rush home after the funeral and the processions, but to take their time and experience London on this memorable day."

Three Tube stations - Westminster, St James's Park and Hyde Park Corner - are also remaining closed for most of Monday morning to avoid being overcrowded.

TfL boss Andy Byford said: "We're ready for probably one of the busiest days Transport for London has ever faced.

"It's hard to say exactly how many additional people (will travel), but we're preparing for potentially a million people just within the footprint of the royal palaces and Hyde Park."

