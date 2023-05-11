Harry and Meghan's rift with 'furious' William and Kate 'never going to be healed'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with "furious" Prince William and Kate Middleton is "never really going to be healed", a royal author has claimed. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton is "never really going to be healed", a royal author has claimed.

The warring Princes were both in attendance at King Charles' Coronation - where they were sat two rows apart - marking the first time the pair in the same room since the release of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare.

Meghan sat out the service, remaining at the Sussexes' LA home with the couple's two children.

In the best-selling book, the Prince made sensational claims including accusing his older brother William of physically attacking him and teasing him about his panic attacks, and saying his father King Charles put his own interests above his youngest son's.

But a royal expert has suggested that the feud between the couples may be too deep to over truly fix.

Tom Quinn, the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family told the Express: "People I've spoken to who work for both William and Kate say this is never really going to be healed.

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Picture: Getty

"Privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly, especially about the accusation William physically assaulted Harry. Apparently, William is furious."

Harry looked relaxed yet solemn as he entered the abbey, chatting casually with a Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of his cousin Princess Beatrice, as he awaited the arrival of his father, the King, and future Queen Camilla.

Kate and William on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Coronation ceremony. Picture: Getty

He was sat among other royals with Princess Anne in full regalia seated just in front, alongside Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who took up position beside him.

Harry's arrival in the UK and accommodation remained were in secrecy since planning for the event got underway.

Harry and William were sat rows apart at the event and didn't appear to have any interactions. Picture: Getty

But the Princes didn't appear to have any interactions during the star-studded event, and Harry was seen catching a flight from Heathrow back to the States soon after the service.