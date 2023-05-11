Millions face mortgage bills hike ‘of £600 per year’ as Bank raises interest rates to highest level since 2008

11 May 2023, 14:09 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 14:17

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row
The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row. Picture: Getty/Bank of England

By Asher McShane

Millions of homeowners face paying several hundred pounds more each year on their mortgages after the Bank of England increased its interest rate to 4.5 per cent.

It is the 12th consecutive rise in the cost of borrowing since December 2021.

Anyone on a variable or tracker mortgage will have to instantly pay more. A homeowner with a two-year tracker mortgage of £350,000 will see their monthly payments go up by nearly £50- adding around £600 per year.

Finance expert Martin Lewis estimated a rise of £150 per year per £100,000 of mortgage loan.

He urged savers to ‘check, ditch and switch’ to make the most of bank accounts with the best interest rates, as big banks face continued criticism for failing to pass interest rate rises onto savers.

Some analysis has typical tracker mortgage customers paying about £417 more a month, and variable rate mortgage holders about £266 more.

The Bank of England believes the economy will avoid a recession, but does think price rises will not slow as quickly as expected due to increasing food costs.

Food inflation has been "particularly high" reaching 19.1%, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

Borrowers on fixed mortgages will be shielded until their term comes up and they need to re-mortgage.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the increase was necessary to bear down on double digit inflation.

Rates are now at their highest level for 15 years, since the global financial crisis in 2008, after seven out of nine members of the Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted for the increase.

The previous rate was 4.25%, after an increase of 0.25 percentage points in March. The two members who wanted to keep rates at 4.25% pointed out that inflation was already on course to fall this year.

But the Bank warned that the increase in the cost of living is expected to fall slower than previously thought.

Read more: Interest rates hiked for the 11th time in a row to 4.25% as Bank of England grapples inflation surge

Read more: Bank of England raises interest rate to 4%, the highest level for 14 years as it predicts shorter recession

The latest increase in interest rates is set to make life even more difficult for people on variable mortgages and some people with credit cards and overdrafts.

Some analysts believe that mortgage rates are unlikely to come down significantly for the rest of 2023.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finances, said: "The biggest conundrum for most borrowers at the moment is whether to fix for two years or take a tracker. Of course, that comes with the risk that your monthly payments will rise if the Bank of England opts to raise interest rates further, so it's a highly personal decision."

Announcing the decision to hike rates again, the Bank's MPC said there had been "repeated surprises about the resilience of demand" and that inflation had been stronger than expected as the price of food and other goods were higher amid the war in Ukraine.

The Bank of England's monetary policy committee increased interest rates again on Thursday
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee increased interest rates again on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The two members of the MPC who wanted to keep rates unchanged said that inflation was already expected to fall considerably this year without the need to rise the rate again.

They also said a lot of the impact of rising rates has not yet come through into the economy. The Bank estimates that around a third of the impact of rates increases has been passed through.

In a report, the committee said: "In the modal forecast conditioned on market interest rates, and taking account of stronger paths for food prices and demand growth, CPI inflation is expected to decline somewhat less rapidly compared with the February report."

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 4.5%
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 4.5%. Picture: Bank of England

Speaking about the troubles that have hit banks in recent months, committee members added: "Risks remain but, absent a further shock, there is likely to be only a small impact on GDP from the tightening of credit conditions related to recent global banking sector developments."

They said: "The committee judges that growth over much of the forecast period will be materially stronger than in the February report.

"This reflects stronger global growth, lower energy prices, the fiscal support in the spring Budget and the possibility of lower precautionary saving by households than previously thought."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the interest rate rise would "obviously be very disappointing for families with mortgages.

"But unless we tackle rising prices, the cost of living crisis will only carry on - which is why we need to be resolute in sticking to our plan to halve inflation by the end of the year."

Meanwhile, economists at the Bank released a record upgrade to their economic growth expectations.

They now expect that gross domestic product (GDP) will not fall during a single quarter this year, meaning the economy is not set to decline and the UK could avoid a recession.

In February, the committee believed the economy could fall into a shallow recession starting from the first three months of the year.

The increase of 2.25 percentage points over the three-year forecast period marked the biggest upgrade since the MPC was formed in 1997.

"The improved outlook reflects stronger global growth, lower energy prices, the fiscal support in the Spring Budget, and the possibility that a tight labour market leads to lower precautionary saving by households," the report explained.

Nevertheless, higher food and energy prices will continue to disproportionally hit families on lower incomes as the items typically make up a larger share of overall spending, the Bank said.

Just two of the Bank's nine-member MPC voted to keep interest rates the same at 4.25%.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jordan Walker-Brown is paralysed from the waist down after being struck with a Taser.

Met officer cleared of GBH after man paralysed after being Tasered

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Royal superfan locked up for 13 hours during Coronation after standing near protesters

Press intrusion led to "huge bouts of depression and paranoia" for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry suffered 'huge bouts of depression and paranoia' and his inner circle shrank due to press intrusion

Yevgeny Prigozhin has unleashed a veiled rant allegedly against Vladimir Putin

Russia's influential Wagner Group mercenary chief 'threatens Putin' in explosive rant after disastrous setbacks in Ukraine
Kate, William, Harry and Meghan on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Harry and Meghan's rift with 'furious' William and Kate 'never going to be healed'

Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former PM Imran Khan

Israel Palestinians

Israel air strikes on Gaza kill fourth Islamic Jihad commander

Louie Turnbull's two dogs were shot dead

Heartrending footage of tasered homeless man kissing and cuddling his dogs who were later shot dead by police

Germany Mercedes Shooting

Man, 53, arrested over fatal shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch

'Who do you think you're speaking to?': Sir Lindsay Hoyle shuts down Kemi Badenoch after clash over Brexit law changes

The Defence Secretary made the announcement in the Commons

Russia threatens Britain with 'adequate response from its military' after UK sends ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles to Ukraine

Turkey Elections

Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger

The two officers were fired

Two Met Police officers fired for beating up child who spat in their faces and lying about it afterwards

Germany Explosion

German firefighters and police officers injured in explosion at flats

Italy Explosion

School and homes evacuated after van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan

Latest News

See more Latest News

The vegan threatened to cause online beef over cooking with the windows open

'Last warning': Vegan starts beef with neighbour and demands they close window while cooking meat in furious notes
Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have died following a horror crash in Worcestershire.

Boy, 4, among three dead after Ford Focus and Audi crash near country pub

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row

Interest rates rise to 4.5%, the highest level since global financial crisis 15 years ago

Kate wore Diana's earrings in subtle tribute at the Coronation

Kate's subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing Coronation earrings 'wrong way round'

Multiple vehicles ablaze in a street in Milan 'after a van exploded'

Milan rocked by huge explosion as several cars go up in flames after van ‘bursts into flames’
Sadiq Khan was left speechless at the discovery of Daniel Morgan files in a safe

Sadiq Khan left 'speechless' after Daniel Morgan files found in locked safe

Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning

'Would I ever have been told?’: Brother of murdered Daniel Morgan raises questions after files found locked in safe
Finland Bridge Collapse

Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland

Police should have let anti-monarchy protests go ahead on the day of the Coronation, Sadiq Khan has said, after the Met expressed "regret" over the arrest of six protesters in London before the ceremony.

‘It’s possible to do both’: Police should have let protests go ahead during Coronation, says Sadiq Khan
Stephen Tompkinson (l) cleared of assaulting Karl Poole (r) outside the actor's home

Actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of causing 'traumatic brain injury' to drunk man by punching him outside his house

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Penny Mordaunt revealed she took painkillers to carry the ceremonial swords of state

Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to help her wield ceremonial swords during King's Coronation
Diana's private jewellery is being auctioned off

Princess Diana's jewellery worn in last official event before her death to be auctioned to raise money for Ukraine
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sends ‘prayers’ as elderly woman fights for life after royal police escort crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit