“Heartbroken” father of three fundraising for war heroes, with over 200,000 lights on his home, has money stolen

18 December 2024, 07:29

Rich Iles from Winterbourne Down was raising money for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, when his money box was stolen from outside of the family home.
Rich Iles from Winterbourne Down was raising money for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, when his money box was stolen from outside of the family home. Picture: Supplied
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Rich Iles from Winterbourne Down was raising money for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, when his money box was stolen from outside of the family home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A father of three who donned his family home with over 200,000 Christmas lights for charity has had his funds stolen.

The display at his house in Winterbourne Down near Bristol has been on display to locals since the start of this month. Costing thousands of pounds, the over-200,000 lights were put up to raise funds for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans. The display is supported by local businesses.

Rich Iles, who is a plumber in his day job, said that his family have put on similar displays for the last 7 years “we love to see people enjoying themselves and smiling”, and said that he wanted to support the charity because of their “brilliant work”.

Read more: Will there be a white Christmas? Met Office reveals snow forecast for the festive season

Read more: Loneliness at Christmas puts people at risk of scams, campaign warns

The over-200,000 lights were put up to raise funds for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans.
The over-200,000 lights were put up to raise funds for the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans. Picture: Supplied

He told LBC “they are such a nice bunch of people who do great work. This is the 80th anniversary of D Day and the work the charity do is brilliant, so it felt like the perfect time to do it”.

But when Rich went to visit relatives nearby Sunday evening, alongside his wife Gabriella, with children Rafferty, 5, Clarice, 12, and Olivia, 16, the family were shocked to discover that someone had stolen the donations bucket from the South Gloucestershire village.

He told LBC that he initially thought someone had hidden the box as a joke or a windup, but when the family learned it had been stolen his children were “really upset by it all”.

Len Trewin, a 100-year-old WW2 veteran (left), and Rich Iles (right).
Len Trewin, a 100-year-old WW2 veteran (left), and Rich Iles (right). Picture: Supplied

Since the incident Rich says his family have been “overwhelmed by the response from friends, family, social media and businesses”.

The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans was formed in Fulham in 1948 and helps to support veterans and their families with days out to concerns and museums, whilst also offering international trips to Holland, Belgium and France. The charity is reliant on donations and the London taxi drivers who volunteer their time.

You can donate to Rich Iles' JustGiving page, in aid of the The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/richard-iles-1731781346558?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Igor Kirillov

Russia detains suspect over killing of general in Moscow bomb blast

Breaking
Chancellor Presents First Labour Budget To Parliament

UK inflation rate rises for second month in a row in latest Labour budget blow

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has backed Trump's calls for NATO members to spend more on defence

'Europe must do more': Starmer supports Trump in calling out NATO countries not spending enough on defence

Nick Ferrari reflects on his visit to Estonia

The bravery of our troops is unquestionable, but we must boost defence spending to give them the tools they need

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion

Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to Reform UK donation, Nigel Farage says after Mar-A-Lago meeting

Alan Jones Faces Court On Historical Sexual Misconduct Charges

Former Australia rugby boss Alan Jones denies 34 sex charges against 10 males

Former radio broadcaster Alan Jones leaves the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney

Former Australia rugby coach denies indecent assault charges

The Kairos No. 2 rocket is launched from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto town, western Japan

Japanese company aborts second satellite launch after take-off

Damage to the inside of a building s seen in Port Vila, Vanuatu

Casualty figures expected to rise after Vanuatu earthquake

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion seeks restraining order against rapper who shot her

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Congress unveils stopgap US federal spending bill

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower

Trump’s lawyers allege juror misconduct in fresh bid to overturn conviction

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport

Police 'failed to spot warning signs of mass riots' sparked by Southport dance class killings, watchdog finds

Rebecca Turner (pictured with her mother Anita) died in March

Tragedy as British tourist and boyfriend die after 'unwittingly taking lethal mix of drugs' in Thailand hotel room

Benjamin Netanyahu wearing a flak jacket in Syria

Israeli forces to remain inside Syria for foreseeable future, says Netanyahu

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on the ISS

Stranded astronauts’ stay on space station extended by another month

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Russian rocket launcher firing

North Koreans have ‘suffered hundreds of casualties’ fighting near Kursk

Natalie Rupnow

Wisconsin 'school shooter' pictured for first time after 'killing two and taking her own life'
Floral tributes left outside the Abundant Life Christian School

Combination of factors led teenage girl to go on shooting spree, say police

Israel and Hamas are said to be nearing a ceasefire

Israel and Hamas 'nearing ceasefire' as peace in Gaza 'closer than ever'

The British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) or Chagos Islands

Starmer's Chagos Island deal on the brink as new Mauritius leader rejects agreement

Avanti West Coast train managers are going on strike

Festive train misery as Avanti West Coast staff to strike on New Year's Eve and several other January dates
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione charged with murder as an act of terrorism after health insurance boss shot dead in New York
Luigi Mangione shouting at the media

Suspect in health insurance boss killing charged with murder as act of terrorism

A landslide in Vanuatu following an earthquake

At least 14 dead and hundreds injured after magnitude 7.3 earthquake off Vanuatu

Adele

Adele embroiled in plagiarism row as she is ordered to pull song from back catalogue amid claims she copied tune

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News