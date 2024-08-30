Holidaymakers face travel chaos as Border Force staff at Heathrow prepare for month of strike action

Border Force staff at Heathrow are set to strike. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Holidaymakers face travel chaos as Border Force staff at Heathrow prepare to take strike action throughout September.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 650 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will walk out for four days from Saturday, amid complaints that new rosters are inflexible.

The staff will then work to rule and refuse to work overtime from September 4 to 22.

Research shows that four in five Heathrow Border Force workers suffer from stress at work, PCS said.

They added that more than one in four have taken time off due to stress or related mental health reasons since the introduction of the new rosters in April.

Read more: LNER train drivers call off more than 20 days of strikes after successful union negotiations

Read more: Junior doctors 'could strike again next year' despite 22% pay rise as union leader considers 'long sustained action'

General secretary Fran Heathcote said: "This survey shows how badly our members' wellbeing is being affected by the new roster system.

"These inflexible rosters are preventing parents dropping off and picking up their children from school.

"Managers could easily resolve the issue by allowing greater flexibility and by agreeing fixed shifts that give our members the chance to plan their caring responsibilities."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We appreciate the tireless work that Border Force do to keep our borders safe and secure, and we are committed to continuing our conversations with the union so we can find an agreement that works for both the public and staff.

"We will have robust plans in place to minimise disruption where possible, but we urge passengers to check the latest advice from operators before they travel."