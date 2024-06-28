'Alarmingly high' levels of E.coli found in River Thames just days before Henley regatta

28 June 2024, 05:42 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 05:59

'Alarmingly high' level of the E.coli bacteria found in the River Thames just before Henley Regatta
'Alarmingly high' level of the E.coli bacteria found in the River Thames just before Henley Regatta. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An "alarmingly high" level of the E.coli bacteria has been detected in part of the River Thames ahead of next week's Henley Royal Regatta.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Almost half the 27 tests during May and June failed to meet bathing standards, making the water unsafe for swimming, according to campaign group River Action.

Thousands of rowers prepare to compete at Henley from 2-7 July with many more visitos expected to attend the event.

Organisers are now warning the 4,000 participants to protect themselves from sickness and infection from the water.

Rowers are being advised to cover cuts and to avoid swallowing splashes of river water.

The news comes just a day after it was announced one person in the UK died from E.coli amid a nationwide outbreak.

Thames Water says its monitoring found E.coli levels only spiked after rainfall - accusing the group of taking "an alarmist approach that tries to apportion blame".

Campaign group River Action says almost half the 27 tests failed to meet bathing standards, making the water unsafe for swimming
Campaign group River Action says almost half the 27 tests failed to meet bathing standards, making the water unsafe for swimming. Picture: Getty

'Health emergency'

CEO of River Action James Wallace said, “It is shocking that we have had to issue health advice to the competitors of the Henley Royal Regatta.

Thank goodness the organisers are showing a duty of care to the rowers by issuing guidance that will help to keep competitors safe. 

Clearly, rower and river user health is a priority. We applaud them for their actions and hope everyone competing in the Regatta stays healthy.

As we saw at the recent university Boat Race in London on the River Thames, there is a risk that rowers can become unwell from waterborne pathogens which not only affects their race but puts their health and sport at risk.”

Mr Wallace blamed the river pollution on Thames  Water.

“The river pollution is most likely the fault of Thames Water. 

On behalf of rowers and Thames communities, we demand that they stop this deluge of raw sewage, which threatens river users with serious sickness and the river’s biodiversity.

This is a health emergency.

The new government must get a grip of the water pollution crisis and ensure that water companies, including Thames Water, invest urgently in upgrading wastewater treatment plants and fix their leaky infrastructure before someone becomes seriously ill, or worse. 

“Rivers should come with a health warning.

Citizens are doing the job of regulators and industry because there is insufficient testing – even at international sporting venues – and no duty of care shown by the Environment Agency or the Department of Health and Social Care. During this election week we urge the public to vote for clean rivers.”

Thousands of people attend the famous event every year
Thousands of people attend the famous event every year. Picture: Getty

Sir Steve Redgrave, the most successful male rower in Olympic history and Chair of the Committee of Management for Henley Royal Regatta said, “Today’s findings provide a stark reminder of the impact that sewage pollution is having on our rivers.

"Henley Royal Regatta supports the research undertaken by River Action, which highlights the essential work that needs to be done to improve the cleanliness of our waterways for all to enjoy. Our rowers train daily all around the country.

"Our waterways are vitally important to our competitors racing, but also to all those athletes training on a daily basis nationwide.

"Our top priority has been, and always will be, the safeguarding of our competitors.

"This year, as part of the documentation provided to all entrants competing in the Regatta, everyone is being given the latest guidance from British Rowing on how to protect themselves.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "What these laboratory tested results show so far is that E.coli levels in the Henley stretch of the Thames are consistently achieving levels the Environment Agency would deem as 'Good' for bathing waters, during dry conditions.

"There have been two days in May and two days in June where there were spikes in the readings following rainfall.

"Notably, our Sewage Treatment Works in the area have not released untreated effluent since 14 May, demonstrating that multiple sources are likely to have contributed to these elevated readings, which could include farming, industry, road runoff and wildlife."

