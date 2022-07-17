Holidaymakers ‘passing out’ in Gatwick terminals amid UK heatwave

Holidaymakers complained of 'boiling' conditions at Gatwick departure gates. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Holidaymakers were ‘passing out’ in the heat while waiting for their flights to depart at Gatwick airport, it has been claimed.

Some passengers said they were left in ‘unbearably hot’ conditions at the airport as the UK swelters in a heatwave.

One passenger claimed people were ‘passing out’ over the weekend.

“Dear @easyJet anyone seen the Gran Canaria cabin crew?! We’re waiting in a BOILING @Gatwick_Airport people are passing out, please hurry up. Many thanks,” one said.

Another added: ““@Gatwick_Airport pleeeease get some aircon on at the gates, gate 52 is unbearably hot and we’re stuck here.”

A third wrote: “@Gatwick_Airport please can you turn the air-con on at gate 53 north terminal. Been sat here for 40 long minutes and feeling very unwell.”

Another frustrated passenger said: “Gatwick_Airport turn on the air con at gate 52. Plane delayed an hour and it is getting hotter and hotter."

Flying to Rome today. Gatwick is such a mess! I've never seen check-in queues this long in a British airport. Getting to the airport two hours in advance no longer wise. Of course I'm the only one masked, but this already seems normal to me. pic.twitter.com/wRJ0NEEbxm — Gabriel Corsetti (@GabrielCorsetti) July 16, 2022

One holidaymaker hoping to reach Rome posted online: “Flying to Rome today. Gatwick is such a mess! I've never seen check-in queues this long in a British airport. Getting to the airport two hours in advance no longer wise. Of course I'm the only one masked, but this already seems normal to me.”

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “EasyJet experienced some disruption to its Gatwick flying programme Saturday due to a combination of issues impacting the operation, including ground handling and airport coaching delays due to airport staff shortages which resulted in the delayed departure of some flights.

”While this is outside of our control we would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience experienced.”

Holidaymakers have faced chaos at UK airports in recent weeks with delays, long queues and multiple cancellations due to staff shortages.