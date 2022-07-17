Heatwave UK: expert advice on getting to sleep, and how to keep safe in 40C heat

17 July 2022, 07:16

A national emergency has been declared and a 'red alert' has been issued for the heatwave
A national emergency has been declared and a 'red alert' has been issued for the heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Here's advice from health experts on how to cope in the hot weather, as the Met Office warns lives could be at risk during expected record-breaking heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 37C in parts of the UK, with the Met Office warning of "a very serious situation" as it issued its first red warning for extreme heat.

Tips for keeping your bedroom cool and for falling asleep in the heat

Getting to sleep during a heatwave can seem like an impossible task, particularly when you don't have access to air conditioning - but there are steps you can take.

Julie Gooderick, an "extreme environments" expert at the University of Brighton, says it is key to set your environment before sleeping.

The ideal room temperature for sleeping is around 18-21C, she says, and to avoid your bedroom becoming too hot she advises using fans, opening windows at night, and keeping curtains closed during the day.

She also advises using a thin sheet instead of your regular duvet, avoiding napping during the day, and cooling your body down as much as possible - this can be done using cooling pads, a cold shower, or even putting your pyjamas in the freezer a few hours before bedtime.

Another tip is putting damp flannels in a plastic bag in the fridge and using them to cool off when needed.

Read more: Brits urged to 'look out for family and friends' as life-threatening 40C red alert looms

How can I look after my body?

Extreme hot weather poses the risk of conditions such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion, which can sometimes be fatal. Each year, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sees excess deaths during periods of extreme hot weather.

Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and try to avoid the sun (and physical exertion outdoors) between 11am and 3pm, when the sun is strongest.

The UKHSA advises people to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly, and wear a wide-brimmed hat in the heat, and to make sure fridges and freezers are working properly.

Who is most vulnerable in the heat, and how should I look out for them?

Some people are more vulnerable than others in the heat, particularly those who are aged 75 or older, people with serious health conditions, and those who are unable to keep themselves cool.

Ensure you check in on those who live alone, and be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion - these can include dizziness and confusion, a headache and a high temperature.

If you notice someone is experiencing the symptoms of heat exhaustion, they need to be cooled down - make sure they are drinking enough water, lie them down and move them to a cold place if possible.

How should I keep my baby cool in the hot weather?

It is essential to avoid babies becoming dehydrated and overexposed to sunlight - regularly apply sunscreen with a protection factor (SPF) of at least 30, and keep their faces cool with a wide-brimmed sun hat.

Babies less than six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight, the NHS says, and older babies should also be kept out of the sun as much as possible.

Sleep consultant and CEO of Just Chill Mama, Rosey Davidson, advises putting bottles of frozen water in front of a fan to achieve "a mini air con solution" to help babies sleep when it is hot outside.

"You can also hang a wet towel over a chair - pre-freezing this in your freezer helps - the evaporating water cools the air," she adds. "If it is very hot in your baby's room they can just sleep in a vest or nappy."

How can I keep my pets cool?

Not just babies struggle with the heat - pets are also at risk in extreme temperatures.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) advises dog owners to walk their pets in the morning or evening when it is cooler, and to ensure they have enough shade and water.

You can also keep them cool with pet-friendly frozen treats, and pet-safe sun cream is also available.

Never leave pets alone in parked cars, and make sure you are aware of the key signs of heatstroke - symptoms in dogs and cats can include panting, diarrhoea and restlessness.

Should I exercise in the heatwave?

Avoid extreme physical activity during the hottest parts of the day, but there are ways to exercise safely during the heatwave.

Try to do so during the cooler hours - in the early morning or evening - and ensure you take enough water.

Going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, but make sure to do so in safe, lifeguarded sites.

"People will want to cool down but don't dive into open water as it's colder than it looks," the London Fire Brigade warns.

"There is the risk of cold water shock, which can cause your body to go into shock no matter how fit you are."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Holidaymakers complained of 'boiling' conditions at Gatwick departure gates

Holidaymakers ‘passing out’ in Gatwick terminals amid UK heatwave

Meghan Markle reportedly rejected the Queen's request for her to reconcile her differences with her father

‘Queen and Charles urged Meghan to try to reconcile with her father,’ book claims

An Amber weather warning is in place and people are being advised to only travel if essential

Amber weather warning begins as medics warn of deadly ‘ferocious heat’ next week

Boris is believed to have been at Chequers instead of the Cobra meetings

Where's Boris? PM skips second emergency heatwave Cobra meeting 'to host Chequers party'

Ponte Vecchio, Florence

British man, 40, found dead and woman seriously injured 'after erotic game went wrong'

Rishi Sunak has pledged to scrap EU red tape

Sunak vows to scrap EU red tape in 100 days as Tory leadership race tightens

The Duchess of Cornwall's 75th Birthday Portrait

Clarence House shares official picture to mark Camilla's 75th birthday

The collision took place off Bentley Hall Road

Boy, 3, killed in tractor collision in Greater Manchester

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old was stabbed in the neck in a park in Lewisham

Murder probe launched after teen fatally stabbed in neck while sitting in a car in south east London
A woman died in an attack at a house on Masefield Road, Rotherham

Woman mauled to death and man injured in dog attack in Rotherham

Her body was found in the flat on St Mary's Road in Peckham

Tragic details emerge of woman, 61, who lay dead in London flat for over two years

A Met police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed black boy (file image)

Met police officer sacked for punching handcuffed black child

Some schools are being shut in the heatwave next week

Heatwave: School closures announced on Monday and Tuesday as Met Office issues ‘red alert’

Ivana Trump died after a fall in her home

Ivana Trump's death ruled an accident after she died in fall at home in New York

Officials are warning lives of fit and healthy, not just vulnerable people ,will be at risk at the height of the heatwave

Brits urged to 'look out for family and friends' as life-threatening 40C red alert looms

Penny Mordaunt said attacks against her campaign from her opponents were considered a compliment

Mordaunt insists she's 'up to the job' and says attacks on her are a 'big fat compliment'

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Floods

At least 12 dead as thousands evacuated amid flash floods in China
The Shoah memorial in Drancy, outside Paris

Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris round-up

The smouldering wreckage of the plane

‘Dangerous chemicals’ fears after cargo plane crashes in northern Greece
Flames are seen at the site of a plane crash, a few miles away from the city of Kavala, in northern Greece, Saturday, July 16, 2022

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

In this photo illustration, NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) logo is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen

Champion race driver Bobby East stabbed to death at California service station
French wildfire

Bordeaux blazes rage and firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Haiti Fuel Shortage

UN hits out at rising death toll and human rights violations in Haiti
Car wreckage

Two children among six people killed in US pile-up during dust storm
Angel Blue

US soprano pulls out of Italian opera amid blackface row

Sri Mulyani Indrawati

G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch live from 10am

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London