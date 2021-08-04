Holidaymakers warned against booking with some providers over Covid refunds

4 August 2021, 06:40

Which? has issued warnings about travel providers
Which? has issued warnings about travel providers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Holidaymakers have been advised against booking with 20 providers because of "shortcomings" with refunds for Covid-related disruption.

Consumer watchdog Which? said its own "red list" of companies could leave customers out of pocket if they cannot travel as planned.

Lastminute.com, Love Holidays, On The Beach and Teletext were among the providers.

Which? also red listed companies that did not provide clear information about their booking policies.

It said while the policies were not necessarily in breach of consumer law some have faced investigations by the Competition and Markets Authority in the past over failures to refund their customers, including Love Holidays and Teletext.

Which? has advised anyone looking to book a holiday to avoid doing so with a "red list" company and to check their provider offers a good flexible booking policy.

It took into account the companies' Covid-related disruption policies, including if customers would be refunded if a lockdown was imposed, if Foreign Office advice changed or if travellers needed to quarantine in a hotel when they return – for example, if their destination was put onto the UK's red list under the traffic light system.

Which? also asked if companies would provide full refunds if someone had to self-isolate before travelling and found just Exodus, Explore and Discover Egypt did this and every other scenario put to them.

Companies that offer refunds in most scenarios include British Airways Holidays, First Choice, Hays Travel, Jet2 Holidays, Trailfinders and Tui.

Which? said it will regularly update its list as it evaluates providers and its travel editor Rory Boland said: "Between changing travel restrictions, both in the UK and abroad, and the ongoing risk of being told to self-isolate, booking a foreign trip still comes with some uncertainty and things can go wrong if you've chosen the wrong provider.

"The best companies won't leave you high and dry though, so it's vital to do your research before booking.

"The difference between choosing a red company over a green company could be losing the entire cost of your holiday if circumstances change and you have to amend or cancel your plans."

On the Beach said: "If the FCDO advises against travel to a destination, our customers can change their holiday destination or dates free of charge, and we will waive any of our admin fees.

"If they wish to cancel their holiday, we will fully refund hotel and transfer costs, and our regulated, ring-fenced trust account means that we are able to do this quickly and always in cash rather than credit notes or vouchers.

"Our holidays include flights from multiple third party airlines and the decision on whether to operate those flights lies with each airline.

"If the airline cancels the flight, then we will, of course, pass the refund straight on to our customers in full.

"If a customer wishes to cancel their holiday due to FCDO advice, but the flight operates as planned, the airline retains the monies paid for the flight, and in those instances this leaves us unable to pass a refund on to our customers."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fully-vaccinated people are estimated to have between 50 and 60 per cent reduced risk of infection

Covid infection rates three times lower for double jabbed people – study
Covid vaccines will be rolled out to 16 and 17-year-olds without underlying conditions

Covid vaccines: Healthy 16 and 17-year-olds set to be allowed first doses
Greece Wildfire

Firefighting planes resume flights over wildfire north of Athens
The Turing Scheme replaces the EU's Erasmus exchange programme

UK students to get £110m to travel to US, Japan and Europe in Erasmus replacement
Persian Gulf Tensions

Tanker ‘safe’ after hijack reported in Gulf of Oman

Persian Gulf Tensions

Royal Navy warns of ‘potential hijack’ of ship in Gulf of Oman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Scientists behind the React study also say cases are generally milder among those who are doubled jabbed

React study data 'supports' extending the vaccination programme to 16 year olds
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

Virologist says 'right thing' would be to offer Covid jab to age 12 and up
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'No plans' for reciprocal fee as British nationals to face €7 fee to enter Schengen Area
Fiery clash with Green Party leader over Channel migrants arriving in UK

Iain Dale's fiery clash with Green Party's Sian Berry over Channel migrants arriving in UK
Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

Caller 'annoyed' by Govt pushing for 'old normal' office working

Caller 'annoyed' by Rishi Sunak 'pushing for old normal working'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London