Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield feud following pair's 'uncomfortable' This Morning return

By Danielle DeWolfe

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence following her return to the This Morning sofa amid rumours of an ongoing feud with co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Willoughby, 42, put pen to paper for her weekly newsletter which goes out on a Monday to subscribers of her wellbeing brand Wylde Moon.

"The older I get, the more I appreciate how daunting the concept of time passing can be," she wrote.

Urging subscribers to look at the positives, Willoughby commented on the "magnificent New Moon" and spoke of creating a "future filled with joy".

Noting the new moon heralded a "period of rejuvenation", Ms Willoughby added: "It's the perfect time to establish new affirmations, construct vision boards, and dedicate your attention to manifesting your goals."

She wrote: "If we can remember to reflect on just how lucky we are to be making all these memories, the passage of time can feel really positive. It's a bit like that old saying, 'Time is a luxury that the wise appreciate.'"

Viewers noted the on-screen tension after the presenting pair made their first joint appearance since rumours of the feud emerged.

Neither Phillip Schofield nor Holly Willoughby have yet addressed claims their relationship is at breaking point, with the pair reported to be barely speaking.

The pair's TV appearance on Monday followed worries they would not return to joint presenting duties.

Speaking to the Mirror over the weekend, ITV confirmed: "Holly and Phillip will be back on the sofa tomorrow."

Following the show, one viewer posted: "Phillip Schofield thinks he can fool us with this fake nice 'everything is fine act' when Holly looks visibly uncomfortable being there.

Another added: "How fake is this? Wow, couldn’t trust these two actors."

As part of the latest newsletter, Ms Willoughby wrote: "I can always remember my nan saying things like 'wait 'til you get to my age…then it really starts flying by'– and I now I really get it.

"If this resonates with you, I wanted to share some advice one of my friends gave me when we were talking about this exact thing."

"She told me that instead of worrying how quickly it's going, we should look at things differently and appreciate that with every moment (big or small) that passes, we're creating a future filled with joy, love, and endless possibility."

She added: "Allow the creative energies to surge within you, and stretch your imagination to embrace its most extravagant dreams."

It follows the news This Morning lost 170,000 viewers in the last week amid rumours of the bitter fallout.

Monday's episode had an average of 726,720 viewers, compared with 894,000 on the same day last week.

It's the latest in a string of controversies, which include Phillip distancing himself from his brother Timothy following his arrest and conviction for sexual activity with a child.