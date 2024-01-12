Holly Willoughby breaks her silence on TV future days before Dancing on Ice return after 'kidnapping plot' ordeal

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence on the show. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Kit Heren

Holly Willoughby has spoken out for the first time on her television comeback just days before she returns to British screens.

Willoughby, 42, suffered a torrid 2023, in which she left This Morning and suffered an alleged kidnap plot.

It was revealed last month that she would return to Dancing on Ice alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern, following a months-long break.

Now she has broken her silence by posting a script for the series' first show on Instagram.

"And so it begins," she added in a caption ahead of the show's relaunch on Sunday.

Willoughby has been absent from TV screens since she left This Morning in October.

She will be joined on Dancing on Ice by Mulhern, who is replacing Phillip Schofield following his departure from ITV earlier this year.

It came after Schofield admitted having an affair with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Schofield had presented the ice skating competition alongside Willoughby since 2006.

The new presenter pairing marks a reunion for Willoughby and Mulhern after they first worked together on Saturday morning children's show Ministry Of Mayhem 20 years ago.

Holly Willoughby used to present Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

Mulhern briefly hosted alongside Willoughby in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse are also returning to the show.

This year's line-up includes former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Others competing will be TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was due to feature but was forced to pull out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training, with Olympian Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards taking his place.

It comes after Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old shopping centre security officer, pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit kidnap in November.

Plumb, from Harlow, will face trial on June 24.