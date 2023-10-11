"She will forever be one of us": This Morning stars wish Holly Willoughby well after her 'heartbreaking' decision to quit

11 October 2023, 12:05 | Updated: 11 October 2023, 12:27

This Morning stars have paid tribute to Holly Willoughby
This Morning stars have paid tribute to Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Emma Soteriou

This Morning stars have sent their well wishes to Holly Willoughby after she made the "difficult decision" to quit the show following an alleged kidnapping plot against her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 42-year-old revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she will not be returning to the flagship morning programme, explaining that she had made the decision for herself and her family.

Willoughby said it was an "honour to just be part of its story" and that she will "forever be proud" of what she did on the show.

It comes after a man, 36, was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the presenter.

The show had also been through a turbulent period after Willoughby's former co-host, Phillip Schofield, admitted to a relationship with a younger male colleague.

Read more: 'I have to make this decision for me and my family': Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Read it in full: Holly Willoughby's statement as presenter quits This Morning after 14 years

Opening This Morning on Wednesday, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle paid tribute to Willoughby.

"Of course, we want to start by sending our love best wishes and respect to our Holly," Humes said.

"Holly loved her job here and was really looking forward to the future of the show. But recent events, especially in the past week, have been hard to deal with and she's quite rightly putting her family first."

Doyle added: "On behalf of everyone here, in front and behind the camera, we just loved working with Holly and she made come into work so much fun, we are all really, really sad and we're really going to miss her."

Humes said: "Holly said she's incredibly proud of what she's achieved on this show, and so are we. She will forever be one of us."

Doyle went on to say: "But as Holly Willoughby knows only too well, the show must go on."

Presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were also among the stars sending messages of support to Willoughby.

O’Leary said he has “nothing but love and respect” for her while Hammond said it was a "sad day".

Another regular on This Morning, Josie Gibson, said: “You’ve made me laugh until my cheeks ache sharing the sofa with you. We are sending you so much love HW”.

Chef on the show Clodagh McKenna said: "You have given us all so much love and light, in front and behind the cameras.

"I am so grateful for everything you have given me... I love you so much, darling beautiful Holly, the sunshine of our days."

Meanwhile, former This Morning presenter Richard Madeley said Willoughby had done "a very brave, wise and courageous thing" by stepping down from the flagship daytime show.

The star said she had done "exactly the right thing", adding that he expects to see her back on television.

Speaking on her own show, Lorraine Kelly said: "Holly, we wish you all the very best, you and your family. I know that must have been a terribly difficult decision because she loves the show. She loves the show.”

