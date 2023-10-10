'I have to make this decision for me and my family': Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Holly Willoughby has announced she has quit This Morning after 14 years.

She said it has been an "honour to just be part of its story", but "I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family".

Holly has not been on the show for the last week, after it emerged a man had been charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap the TV presenter.

Holly, who regularly presented the show alongside Phillip Schofield for the last 10 years, said it was a "difficult decision.

Holly's co-stars have started paying tribute to the veteran presenter, including Alison Hammon, who said "this is a very sad day".

Another presenter, Rochelle Humes, said: "This is a sad day. We love you x."

Vanessa Feltz, who also appears on the show regularly, said: "We will miss you so very much my darling."

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she said in her statement.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day," she continued.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

It comes after Gavin Plumb, 36, from Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap last week.

The thirty five-stone security guard 'contacted a hitman in the United States' in an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby, a court heard on Friday.