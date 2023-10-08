Phillip Schofield offers support to Holly Willoughby after alleged kidnap and murder plot as pair still ‘have a bond’

Phillip Schofield has reportedly reached out to his former co-star. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Phillip Schofield has reportedly reached out to Holly Willoughby to offer his former co-star support after an alleged kidnap and murder plot against her.

It comes after Gavin Plumb, 36, a man from Harlow was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, Essex police said.

Willoughby, 42, was forced to pull out from presenting This Morning on Thursday after the alleged kidnapping plot was foiled by police.

Now sources close to Schofield, 61, Willoughby’s former co-host, have said that the ex-TV presenter has reached out to offer her his support.

Willoughby 'welcomed' Schofield's approach following his months-long silence, the sour said.

“Holly and Phil's friendship was so close before the events of this year,” a source told the Mirror.

“Phil's decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there.

“The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again.”

Schofield resigned from This Morning in May after he revealed that he had an affair with a younger male colleague.

It comes amid reports that Ms Willoughby will take "indefinite leave" from the popular morning show on ITV after the alleged plot was foiled.

Holly and Phil hosted This Morning together for more than a decade. Picture: Alamy

Plumb, a thirty five-stone security guard contacted a hitman in the United States in an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby, a court heard on Friday.

ITV bosses reportedly granted permission for the presenter to take leave indefinitely after the incident.

A source told the Mail: “As the days go by, something like this doesn't get any easier for Holly but it is difficult to think about any kind of work right now, let alone when your job is to present a live television show.

“She needs to be around her nearest and dearest and take the right advice from the right people, too.”

Plumb has been remanded into custody after appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Friday, 6 October.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby from Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate said previously: “This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges.

“The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritise this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds.”