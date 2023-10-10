Holly Willoughby won't be rushed back onto This Morning after 'kidnap and murder plot'

10 October 2023, 08:05

Holly Willoughby has been given indefinite leave from This Morning
Holly Willoughby has been given indefinite leave from This Morning. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Holly Willoughby won't be rushed back on to the This Morning sofa by ITV bosses after news emerged of an alleged midnap and murder plot against her.

ITV bosses have reportedly given Willoughby, 42, permission to remain off work for as long as she needs.

On Friday October 6, Gavin Plumb, 36, of Potters Field, Harlow, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kindap.

Gavin Plumb is pictured in a court sketch appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday
Gavin Plumb is pictured in a court sketch appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Phillip Schofield offers support to Holly Willoughby after alleged kidnap and murder plot as pair still ‘have a bond’

Read More: Holly Willoughby takes break from This Morning after alleged kidnap and murder plot from man who 'contacted hitman'

Last week the mother-of-three pulled out of hosting the show last week and was placed under police guard at her home with her husband and children.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Daytime, wrote to staff after Plumb was arrested last Wednesday and charged last Friday. 

In the email leaked to MailOnline she said: "Inevitably there is already speculation about when Holly will return. However, our priority right now is the safety and well being of Holly and her family.  I wanted to reassure you that throughout this distressing time, we have been in constant contact with Holly and the authorities and we are providing all the support we can.

"I know many of you have been deeply affected by the events of last week. As you will know, an individual has now been charged.'As always, the incredible production team at This Morning and the Daytime Crew have remained calm, professional and focused throughout this unsettling time and I want to thank them for being the best in the business. If anyone feels they need any support, please do reach out to me".

Phillip Schofield has reportedly lent his support to his former co-presenter following news of the alleged plot.

Holly and Phil have been estranged since his dramatic exit from the role of co-presenter on This Morning in May. 

