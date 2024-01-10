'Polluters must pay' towards Post Office compensation, says Justice Sec as he warns some guilty people will be acquitted

By Emma Soteriou

"Polluters must pay" towards the Post Office compensation scheme, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has said.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Chalk also said some guilty people will be acquitted under new legislation to address the Horizon scandal.

"We have to be ready as nation for the fact that by doing this there will be some guilty people who will be acquitted and that is extremely uncomfortable," he said.

"But as the great William Blackstone said in the 18th century, better 10 guilty people escape than that one innocent man is made to suffer.

"So that is something we have to recognise and steel ourselves for as a nation."

It comes after Rishi Sunak confirmed new legislation will be brought in to "exonerate and compensate" wrongly convicted postmasters during the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Speaking at the start of Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Sunak said on Wednesday: "Today I can announce that we will introduce new primary legislation to make sure that those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated."

A new up-front payment of £75,000 will be brought in for the "vital" GLO (group litigation order) group of postmasters, Mr Sunak said.

"We will make sure that the truth comes to light," he added.

When asked whether Fujitsu should pay towards the Post Office compensation scheme, Mr Chalk said: "Polluters should pay, in simple terms.

"Now, the reason why this has to take its course is because Sir Wyn Williams is the independent judge who's considering this, and indeed, he's been considering it since 2021.

"This is a huge issue that's taken a considerable period of time, he expects to conclude his report later this year. And of course, that is going to want to consider the culpability of all the principal actors, including Fujitsu who are the authors of the Horizon system.

"It is, however, important for that to take its course. So that report having been concluded, other authorities be the police or other investigators might make a decision on where the evidence should take them.

"That will be the moment for accountability to really bite."

He also said there is "a very strong case" for the government to look again at private prosecutions.

"I've spoken to Sir Bob Neill, and he's raised on the floor of the House, one particularly pertinent recommendation," Mr Chalk said.

"And this has to do with the level of supervision, it does seem to me that there is a very strong case to look again at that very closely.

"So that having been said it's important to recognise that there is a whole suite of private prosecutors ranging from local authorities, the Environment Agency, to DWP, and so on.

"So, we're going to have to consider these more generally. But I think the recommendations they make bear careful examination; I'll be doing exactly that."