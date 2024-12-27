Family left fuming after being charged £618 for two hot dogs at popular Christmas market

Laura Brumpton shared her disconcerting hot dog experience. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A family was left upset after being charged £618 for two hot dogs at a popular Christmas market.

Laura Brumpton and her husband Alan were at Nottingham Christmas market and decided to buy their children a hot dog each.

They were shocked to be charged £618 instead of the expected £18.

The vendor quickly saw the mistake and apologised, saying she would give the couple a refund.

But over a week later they are still waiting for their money back.

Ms Brumpton also posted a picture of the receipt for the hot dogs.

In a video of their experience that Ms Brumpton shared on social media, the vendor can be heard apologising.

She said later that it was a lot of money to be missing going into the Christmas period.

Reacting to the shocking experience, many simply shared their shock.

One person asked: "Did they not even give you a free hotdog for the inconvenience?"

Someone else added: "£18 for two hotdogs is crazy."

A third person said: "This is why you should always check what they've typed in before you put your card on the reader."

But some saw the funny side, with one person saying that it was "still a bargain" for a hotdog from a Christmas market.