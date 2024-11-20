Overcrowded and overpriced: Christmas markets spark frustration rather than festive cheer

These markets—often filled with overpriced food, mass-produced gifts, and large, shoving crowds—are increasingly being seen as a source of frustration for residents and businesses. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

As the festive season begins, Christmas markets have sprung up in towns and cities across the UK, transforming streets and squares into "winter wonderlands".

However, in some places, these markets have grown so popular that they’ve become a victim of their own success.

Originally designed to spread holiday cheer and bring people together to celebrate the festive season, many of this year’s markets have instead sparked frustration and disappointment - and even waves of crime.

Rather than offering the joy and magic expected of the season, many visitors have been left feeling disillusioned and cynical.

Many have moaned about the eye-watering prices for common items such as £8 for pints and £10 for a portion of cheesy chips as well as the cheap nature of some of the gift items also available to buy.

These inflated prices, combined with overcrowded spaces and the lack of genuine local charm, have led to a rise in complaints and potential boycotts.

What was once a charming tradition now feels more like a commercialised and overcrowded cash grab, sparking a wave of Scrooges and Grinches, leaving many questioning whether they’re really worth the hassle.

Nine million people are expected to visit Manchester Christmas market this year. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, TikTok user Rubie went viral after sharing a video showcasing the massive crowds at Manchester Christmas Market, which is expected to draw nine million visitors this year, as reported in the Mail Online.

Tourists are flocking to the market, despite paying £8 for pints and £10 for cheesy chips and gravy.

Filming herself in the middle of the chaos, Rubie sarcastically captioned the video: "Come to Manchester Christmas Market, they said. It'll be fun, they said."

But Manchester isn’t the only city facing backlash for its Christmas markets. Social media users have also threatened to "boycott" pop-up markets in York and Birmingham.

One frustrated customer tweeted a picture of queues of people lining the streets to get in to the markets with the caption: "If you’re thinking of coming to York Christmas Markets. Don’t".

'Overpriced tat'

Hannah, 36, who went to the Birmingham markets told the Guardian: “I wish they’d go back to how it used to be when it opened later – 1 November is a bit much.

“If every stand was its own independent stall, it would be better, but they just all sell the same stuff.

"It’s overpriced tat, but it’s fun overpriced tat I suppose.”

However, Beatrice Douzjian, a local business co-owner of family-run cafe in the city, slammed the amount of time and resources the market has been given when small businesses were struggling.

“As soon as it starts, we notice there’s a lull in business,” she said.

“It pulls trade away from small independents like ourselves but it doesn’t offer value for customers, with the same tat being sold across the market for extortionate prices.”

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market is the largest German one outside Germany and Austria. Picture: Alamy

Customers buying drinks at the annual Frankfurt German Christmas Market in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

However, the German Ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger, praised the event and said it was "fantastic" to see the German tradition brought to the town.

He said in a festive video posted to X: "It’s great to be in Birmingham to open the city’s wonderful Frankfurt Christmas market together with @BrumLordMayor Ken Wood and Frankfurt’s Mayor Mike Josef."

He added: "It really feels like being at home".

In London, the famous Winter Wonderland held between November and January has seen countless worrying incidents of crime including pickpocketings, sexual offences and even stabbings.

In December 2022, horrific scenes unfolded outside the event after a 24-year-old man was "stabbed in the neck".

Parts of the park were cordoned off after the attack.

A spokesperson for The Met said: “The victim is in hospital with a slash wound, it is not life-threatening or life-changing.“No arrests have been made.”

A police officer in the cordon. Picture: Picture: TikTok/Lewis_t1999

An officer cordoning off the park. Picture: TikTok/Lewis_t1999

Also one year, a slingshot ride at Winter Wonderland snapped and crashed into a support beam leaving two passengers trapped inside.

Footage of the terrifying incident emerged online, showing the cage rope snap upon launch.

The ride usually uses two elastic cords to propel the pod straight up into the air like a slingshot.

But it went horrifyingly wrong, leaving two men stuck in the pod as it swung into the ride's support beams.

A spokesperson for Birmingham city council said: “The Frankfurt Christmas market brings millions of visitors into the city each year, providing a huge economic boost and we are proud that the market also provides jobs for over 350 local people working alongside German staff.”

Visit York said on their website: "The market is not just about shopping - it's about creating a welcoming and inclusive experience for everyone.

"There’s a focus on sustainability with a selection of traders committed to ethical and eco-friendly practices.

"Additionally, a quieter period from 10am to 12pm daily ensures that the market is accessible to all visitors."