Houthi rebels attack US cargo ship off Yemen coast and vow 'more attacks are coming'

17 January 2024, 21:29

File photo of a ship passing near Yemen
File photo of a ship passing near Yemen. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a strike on an US cargo ship sailing off the coast of Yemen - and warned that more is to come.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Iran-backed Yemeni rebels said they were behind an attack on the Ginko Picardie vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

The Royal Navy had earlier reported the strike, which took place about 70 miles south east of the city of Aden, without naming the target or identifying the attacker.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, an arm of the Royal Navy that oversees Middle Eastern waterways, said that the ship's captain reported a fire onboard which had been put out.

"Vessel and crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call," the navy said.

Read more: Price rises, interest rate hikes and terror concerns: What could the Houthi ship attacks and UK response mean for you?

Read more: US launches fresh wave of strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

Grant Shapps - US-UK strikes ‘dealt a blow’ to Houthis in the Red Sea

A spokesperson for the Houthis said: "The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against the American ship (Ginko Picardie) in the Gulf of Aden with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct, thanks to God.

"The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Arab and Red Bahrain within the legitimate right to defend dear Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people."

The Houthis have launched a series of similar attacks on vessels since November in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea over what they say is an attempt to back Hamas and Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's war on Hamas.

The US and its allies have carried out three rounds of air strikes targeting Houthi sites over the last week, to try to deter the militants.

James O'Brien on US-UK intervention against the Houthis

However, the Houthis have launched several attacks in the time since, further endangering ships travelling on a crucial trade route for cargo and energy shipments moving from Asia and the Middle East towards Europe.

The Houthi attacks are one part of wider tensions gripping the region. Iran staged air strikes late on Monday in Iraq, killing at least four people.

The UK's ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, said on Wednesday that a British national, Karam Mikhael, was among the civilians killed there.

Iran has been edging closer to acknowledging its own role in attacking a vessel in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka and India on January 4. The chemical tanker Pacific Gold was struck by what the US Navy called "an Iranian one-way attack" drone, causing some damage to the vessel but no injuries.

Houthi fighters in December
Houthi fighters in December. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday, Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen reported Iran's Revolutionary Guard carried out that attack, as well as another one not independently confirmed on a separate vessel.

Al-Mayadeen is a channel politically affiliated with Hezbollah which has previously announced other Iran-linked attacks in the region.

The Pacific Gold is managed by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company that is ultimately controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Eastern Pacific has previously been targeted in suspected Iranian attacks.

Iran potentially acknowledging the Pacific Gold attack comes as Tehran has been trying to lash out without directly targeting either the US or Israel.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Las Vegas Bridge

Tourists face fines for snapping photos on Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges

Gulf of Aden

Houthi rebels attack US-owned ship in Gulf of Aden with bomb-carrying drone

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill is set to pass comfortably

Relief for Rishi as Rwanda bill passes after rebel MPs fall in line - but fresh fight lies ahead in House of Lords

Heather Mack

Woman jailed for helping kill her mother in Bali and stuffing body in a suitcase

Israel Palestinians

Shipment of medicine for hostages held by Hamas arrives in Gaza Strip

Bronson Battersby was left to starve to death alone after his father suffered a fatal heart attack over Christmas

Bronson Battersby, 2, 'called for daddy’ in early hours of New Year’s Day, just nine days before pair were found dead

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Judge threatens to throw Trump out of court for talking during evidence

A Tube driver has faced disciplinary action over Palestine chants

Tube driver who led pro-Palestine chant apologises as 'disciplinary action' taken against him

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate ‘doing well’ after successful abdominal surgery as William clears calendar while she recovers

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill is set to pass comfortably

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill 'set to pass comfortably' with Conservative rebels 'melting away'

The influencer won social media fans as they tweeted about his looks

Yemeni dubbed 'Timhouthi Chalamet' who filmed himself on hijacked ships tells new fans to stop obsessing over looks

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

US vows new sanctions over Houthi attacks will minimise harm to needy in Yemen

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'arrested and interrogated at airport after unregistered luxury watch found in luggage'

Donald Trump

Judge warns Trump to be quiet as accuser gives evidence at defamation trial

Max Norman, a former Manchester City footballer, has been jailed for drugs offences

Ex-Manchester City footballer jailed after getting caught hiding drugs in his underwear

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema sues French minister over Muslim Brotherhood allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rafah

Qatar and France send medicine for hostages in Gaza as war rages on

Bronson Battersby was left to starve to death alone after his father suffered a fatal heart attack over Christmas

Emotional moment Bronson Battersby celebrates first birthday with Teletubbies cake before his death aged two
Election 2024 Haley

Republican debate axed as Nikki Haley refuses to take part without Donald Trump

E Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court

Trump shattered my reputation, sex abuse accuser E Jean Carroll tells court

Paul Kagame suggested patience with Britain was running out

Rwanda's president says there are 'limits for how long this can drag on' as Sunak faces rebellion over deportations
The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans
Tony Lloyd has died aged 73

Veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd dies aged 73 after revealing leukemia diagnosis

Nigeria Explosion

Three killed and dozens injured in massive blast in southern Nigerian city

Traffic in heavy weather

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain disrupt transport in Scandinavia and Germany

A woman went viral for her mugshot photo.

‘Criminally hot’: Woman whose mugshot went viral shares her secrets to staying glam

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will return to public duties in April after undergoing surgery

Princess Kate undergoes abdominal surgery and will remain in hospital for two weeks

The future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king

Prince William's greatest duty: Why the future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king
Harry and Meghan's biographer takes swipe at late Queen over revelations in new royal biography

Harry and Meghan's biographer breaks silence over Lilibet name row with swipe at late Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

LBC Views: Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit