Woman, 31, dead and two children left fighting for their lives after 'suspicious' house fire in Huddersfield

The fire took place on Leeds Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 31-year-old woman and two children have been left fighting for their lives after a house fire in Huddersfield.

Police were called to a fire at a house on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, at around 2.24am on Wednesday morning.

An adult female and two children were rescued from the property and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

The woman, 31, died from her injuries while the two girls, aged 8 and 10, remain in critical condition.

An investigation into the house fire is ongoing but police are treating it as suspicious.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident. Specially trained officers are supporting the family.

“Whilst we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning, who may have seen something to come forward with information.

“A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.”

Anyone with information can call the Homicide and Major Enquiry team on 101 or speak to someone via the live chat facility quoting Op Purplenest.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.